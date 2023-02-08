Michigan High School Senior Dies After Collapsing In The Middle Of Basketball Game

Videos by OutKick

Cartier Woods, a senior at Northwestern High School in Michigan, collapsed during the middle of a basketball game on Jan. 31. The 18-year-old unfortunately passed away on Feb. 6 after being put on life support.

According to the Detroit Free Press, Woods collapsed only a few minutes into the game shortly after telling his coach, George Tyson, that he was “feeling dizzy.” Tyson didn’t even have enough time to react to Woods before he collapsed onto the hardwood.

Woods’ coach immediately began administering CPR before first responders arrived about 10 minutes later.

While Woods’ heart returned to a normal heart rhythm when he arrived at the hospital, he remained on life support and never regained consciousness before passing away Monday.

Very sad news, that Detroit Northwestern High School basketball player who had a massive heart attack while on court has died after fighting for his life for over a week and a half. Another child who #diedsuddenly.#vaccine #DiedSuddenlyNews #vaccinegenocide pic.twitter.com/pzuTeUVUDW — Vidmax.com (@VidmaxMedia) February 8, 2023

Woods’ cousin told Fox 2 that Cartier was “very healthy” and that she was shocked by the collapse.

The Detroit Public Schools Community District released a statement saying Woods’ friends, family, and the school system are “heartbroken.”

“It is with heavy hearts and deep sadness that we share that Cartier Woods has passed. His aunt decided to remove him from life support after vital signs continued to be absent. The DPSCD community is heartbroken by this sudden and untimely loss. We deeply thank everyone who has provided their prayers and well wishes. When the information regarding arrangements become available it will be shared,” the statement read.

The Woods family set up a GoFundMe to help with expenses shortly after Cartier collapsed. Donations have reached nearly $9,400 with the financial goal of reaching $20,000.

Melonie Woods explained in the GoFundMe that her mother, Dwanda, adopted Cartier when he was just three days old and “helped him along the way to do what he loved to do play SPORTS.”