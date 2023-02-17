Jackson State Football Player Suffers Cardiac Arrest, Put On Ventilator According To Father

Videos by OutKick

Jackson State defensive lineman Kaseem Vauls, 21, suffered cardiac arrest on Wednesday morning. According to his father, William, doctors put him on a ventilator after they had to resuscitate him.

William told The Clarion-Ledger that his son visited the University of Mississippi Medical Center on Tuesday night complaining of stomach pain before suffering a heart attack the following morning.

READ: COLLAPSING YOUNG ADULTS AND THE SUPPRESSION OF COVID CURIOSITY

Kaseem Vauls underwent emergency surgery following his cardiac arrest and stomach issues.

Vauls was put on a ventilator and underwent surgery following the cardiac arrest with doctors telling William that his son’t heart was only functioning at around 10-15%.

“His liver was suffering as fluid built up with toxins in his liver, kidneys and blood,” Williams told the newspaper. “All those toxins built up in his bloodstream and his heart could not operate properly and the machine is being used to clean out the blood and toxins.”

William originally shared the news via Kaseem’s Twitter account and has continued to share updates. He urged everyone to continue to pray for Kaseem in his most recent tweet on Thursday evening.

The machine is so his organs can rest and not work so hard. Then they will lower down the sedation so he can wake up on his own but that might be until day 4 on the machine. I greatly appreciate all you guys for out pour of love and prayers and phone calls and support for my son! — Kaseem Vauls (@KVauls52) February 16, 2023

Vauls posted a video of himself lifting weights on February 7. The Clarion-Ledger reported that he had been participating in workouts with fellow teammates.

Vauls arrived at JSU after spending a redshirt year at Alabama A&M and did not appear in a game for the Tigers this past season. The 21-year-old played high school football at Irmo High School in South Carolina.