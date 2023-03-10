Oklahoma Football Player Recovering At Home Following ‘Exertional Collapse’ During Workout

Videos by OutKick

An Oklahoma football player suffered what the university is calling an “exertional collapse” during team workouts on Thursday. The player was taken to the hospital, but later released and is now recovering at home.

An exertional collapse is defined as the inability to stand or walk unassisted.

Oklahoma did not identify the player, but according to KOCO 5 News, a hospital spokesperson confirmed that it was sophomore defensive back Gentry Williams who collapsed. He was reportedly released from the hospital the same day he was admitted.

“At the end of this morning’s OU football team workout, a player experienced an exertional collapse and was immediately attended to by the team’s medical staff,” an Oklahoma athletics department official told KOCO 5.

Gentry Williams is the Oklahoma football player who reportedly collapsed during a team workout. (Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Williams is set to spend spring break at home with his family and “undergo follow-up exams with team physicians before he resumes athletic activities.”

During his freshman season, Williams recorded seven tackles and one interception while appearing in 12 games for the Sooners a year ago.