Aaron Wise Goes Full ‘Tin Cup’ During First Round Of The Players, Hits Three Balls In The Water On 18

Videos by OutKick

Aaron Wise took a page out of Roy McAvoy’s playbook during the first round of The Players on Thursday before walking off the 18th green with a 10.

Wise began his opening round on the back nine and was playing just fine through his first eight holes of the day sitting at even par as he made his way to the 18th tee.

READ: REST IN PEACE, LEGEND: ‘GOLD MAN’ AT THE PLAYERS IS REPORTEDLY DEAD

Given that his first three water balls never crossed land, Wise was hitting his seventh shot from the tee box before finally blocking one out to the right to find dry ground.

The video of Aaron Wise’s adventure on the 18th at TPC Sawgrass is painful to watch.

It’s official, I’m better at golf than Aaron Wise pic.twitter.com/v6N1GANDiK — Jump The Sharp Podcast (@jumpthesharp) March 9, 2023

Wise eventually made his way to the green and made a three-footer to avoid an 11 on the scorecard.

After shooting 6-over on his opening nine, Wise shot 2-over on his closing nine for an opening round of 80. He didn’t card the worst round of the day, however, as that honor goes to Lucas Herbert who shot 82 on Thursday.

While Wise’s troubles came off the tee, it certainly had a ‘Tin Cup’ feel to it.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris