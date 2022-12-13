Former Wisconsin, UCF Football Player Dies Of Cardiac Arrest While Jogging At 25-Years-Old

Jake Hescock, who played college football at both UCF and Wisconsin, died Sunday after suffering cardiac arrest while jogging. The former tight end was only 25 years old.

Hescock was jogging around his home in Boston when he suffered the heart attack. According to the Orlando Sentinel, a citizen performed CPR on Hescock before first responders arrived to take him to a local hospital.

He was put on life support after suffering severe brain trauma before passing away.

Hescock’s cousin, Lisa Walz Mlynarczyk, wrote on a UCF football fan page on Facebook about the incident:

“My cousin, Jake, went on a jog Tuesday, 12/6, and collapsed. He was given CPR and has been on life support ever since. We were told last night that the damage to his brain from the lack of oxygen is severe,” his cousin wrote.

On Dec. 11, she shared the news that Hescock had passed.

Wisconsin football shared a post on social media offering its thoughts and prayers to the Hescock family. He redshirted during his freshman year in 2016 with the Badgers before transferring to UCF.

Saddened to learn of the passing of former Badger Jake Hescock. Taken from us too soon. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.❤️ https://t.co/dzj4ZqsjTP — Wisconsin Football (@BadgerFootball) December 11, 2022

UCF head coach Gus Malzahn shared a heartfelt message about Hescock on Twitter as well. Malzahn coached Hescock in 2021, which was the former tight end’s final season in Orlando with the Golden Knights.

We’re heartbroken to hear of Jake’s passing. He was an incredible person, who embodied what it means to be a UCF Knight. Everyone who knew Jake loved him and he was a blessing to coach.He will be greatly missed. Kristi and I’s prayers are with his whole family. pic.twitter.com/xaCUlpitbC — Coach Gus Malzahn (@CoachGusMalzahn) December 11, 2022

Hescock, a Pittsfield, Mass., native, caught 21 passes and six touchdowns during his time at UCF. He appeared in every game during his final two seasons with the Golden Knights.