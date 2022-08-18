Former SEC Linebacker Dies At The Age Of 22

FIU linebacker Luke Knox has died at the age of 22.

The Panthers announced Knox’s passing at an incredibly young and tragic age early Thursday morning, and the news sent shockwaves through the world of football.

Luke Knox dead at the age of 22. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

“We are saddened by the sudden passing of Luke Knox, a member of the FIU Football program. We send our thoughts and prayers to Luke’s family, friends and teammates during this difficult time,” the Panthers announced early Thursday morning.

A cause of death wasn’t specified by the school, but NBC Miami reported Knox “died overnight at the hospital.”

In response to Knox’s death, head coach Mike MacIntyre released a statement and told fans in part, “Words cannot express the heartfelt sorrow we feel because of the passing of our teammate and friend, Luke Knox. I had the honor of coaching Luke at Ole Miss and at FIU. While I admired his passion for football, his genuine love for his family and teammates is what I will always remember.”

Lane Kiffin, who was Knox’s coach in Oxford, also released a statement following Luke’s death saying the young man is now with God.

Knox started his college career as a tight end at Ole Miss, and transferred to the Panthers after this past season.

Last year with the Rebels, he had 11 tackles and two tackles for a loss. In 2019, Knox started two games for the Rebels and had 10 tackles.

He was also the younger brother of Buffalo Bills player Dawson Knox.

Make sure to check back for the latest updates on this developing situation as we have them.