Utah State Player Collapses During Practice, Taken To Hospital

A Utah State football player was hospitalized after suffering a medical emergency during practice Thursday.

“A Utah State football player had a medical emergency at practice Thursday afternoon and was transported to Logan Regional Hospital,” the Aggies announced in a release, according to KSL. KUTV reported the player collapsed.

The player’s name isn’t known and no further details about the incident have been released.

Utah State isn’t the first sports team to face this issue.

Players collapsing during practices or games has become a troubling trend in sports. Several weeks back, a tennis player collapsed and tied while playing in Las Vegas.

That’s just one example. There are plenty of others. A high school basketball player died after suffering cardiac arrest, a Jackson State player suffered an issue during practice and an Oklahoma player suffered “exertional collapse” in early March.

Now, a Utah State football player had to be taken to the hospital after going down in practice with an unknown issue.

It’s an incredibly troubling trend nobody seems to have an answer to. What is causing so many young athletes in the best shape of their lives to collapse and suffer heart issues? That’s a question people need answers to and nobody should be afraid to ask for clarity on the situation.

This is a developing situation. Make sure to check back to OutKick for the latest updates as we have them.