UT Swimmer Ella Myers Makes A Splash, ‘Masters Girl’ Cools Off By The Lake & Kate Upton Celebrates 31

Hello, and welcome to today’s class! I’m still working today because Juneteenth — while a fine holiday at its core — was really only created three years ago to virtue signal and I think that’s a silly reason to take off. So, like Texas swimmer Ella Myers, I’m gonna grind my butt of today for you.

In all honestly, I have no idea if Texas Ella is working today or not, but her TikTok tells me she’s as blue collar as they get, so I assume she is.

What a weekend of sports — sort of. The College World Series was cool, although I feel like nobody really watches it. I love it, but it doesn’t seem to move the needle. Sorry. I don’t like it anymore than you do.

We also had the US Open out in miserable, disgusting Los Angeles, where absolutely nobody fun showed up because the rich members got all the tickets so the atmosphere SUCKED.

Nice job, USGA.

No idea if the USGA is actually to blame, but I need to be angry at something, so that’s my choice.

Other than that, it was pretty quiet out there. To be fair, it was a mid-June weekend with both the NBA and NHL done surprisingly early, so the pickens were slim. Whatever, though — that’s why they pay me the medium bucks, to cobble up enough juicy content day in and day out to keep you all coming back.

So that’s what we’re gonna do today, baby!

We have Texas swimmer Ella Myers clearly throwing her hat in the ring to be the Next Big Thing, so we’ll oblige and leave it up to you readers on whether or not she’s ready.

Elsewhere, we had an Arkansas woman resorting to sexy roof pictures so she could raise enough money for some new shelter, Kate Upton turned 31, and Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto hits the lake.

I’m sure there will be other things along the way, but I haven’t thought of them yet so I’m just gonna keep chugging along hoping they come to me. If they don’t, they don’t.

Let’s ride.

Texas swimmer Ella Myers is a threat

Let’s start with Texas Ella, who was brought to my attention by a loyal Nightcaps reader. Shoutout to you all, by the way — love the passion recently.

Anyway, Myers is a rising sophomore on the Longhorns’ swim team, and is coming off a strong showing at the Big 12 championship a few months ago. She’s also sent TikTok into an absolute tailspin recently with a couple country-themed bangers.

PS: Looks like Ella here has a no-nonsense attitude, too. Check out this little interaction on the second video:

That’s the edge needed to compete in the pool at the Division 1 level. Looks like we’re in for a big Year 2 from Ella Myers over at Texas.

Buckle up.

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto misses the lake

Let’s not only stay in the Big 12 (for now), but might as well stay in Texas while we’re at it!

Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto — the Texas Tech cheerleader who turned a viral moment at Augusta last spring into a modeling career — is feeling a little nostalgic as we head into the dog days of summer.

Big few months for Texas Tech Aaliyah, and a big year ahead, I reckon. She became an absolute star during The Masters, and it looks like that was only the start.

College football season is only a few months away (68 days, but who’s counting?), which means Red Raider football is right around the corner.

Can’t wait to see how Aaliyah Kikumoto handles her newfound Masters fame from the sideline.

It wasn’t a great showing for PGA fans in LA

Let’s now transition to what little live sports we did have over the weekend — the US Open!

Actually, that’s not accurate. If I’m being fair, we have to take the exclamation point off that, because that’s what the fans did out in LA.

Yeah, the crowds weren’t exactly electric over the past four days. You don’t need me to tell you that, though.

American player wins US Open, and the crowd reaction is…



Canadian Open crowds absolutely put the US Open to shame. #usopen #USOpen2023 #canadianopen pic.twitter.com/WccHJ2Z7P8 — Kyle Walker (@k_walks) June 19, 2023

What an AWFUL crowd & atmosphere so far at the US Open this week, before you tell me it’s a major with expensive tickets & it’s more corporate etc. remember the masters is much more exclusive & has arguably the best atmosphere in all of golf. pic.twitter.com/sUD7VEsLKf — NMH (@nosmhsnow) June 15, 2023

An up close look at the champ Wyndham Clark with US Open trophy in hand. Soaking it all up as he walks by the adoring crowd at LACC in the ecstasy of victory. pic.twitter.com/DUKQ4N5CVl — Bryan Fenley (@BryanFenley) June 19, 2023

Honestly, is anyone at this US Open?



Where is the crowd?



It sounds like there are 13 people there. — Dan Fetes (@danfetes) June 18, 2023

So, yeah — it wasn’t exactly Phil at the 2021 PGA Championship. And it appears the USGA knew it would be a dud.

From Yahoo!

The USGA was behind ticket sales for the first time ever at the U.S. Open — and major event, period — at the secretive country club tucked away near Beverly Hills. USGA president Mike Wahn said they could have sold almost double the amount of tickets that they did each day, but that they opted not to on purpose.

“We have to find the right balance of bigness, right, in terms of where we play it, how we televise it, how many people we let on this golf course,” Wahn said Wednesday. “We could’ve sold 40,000 tickets a day but we sold 22,000 to make sure the experience here is still a quality experience for those that get on the golf course.”

But that doesn’t mean 22,000 tickets for the general public. The USGA, per The Associated Press’ Doug Ferguson, allotted most of those tickets to corporate sponsors, club members and hospitality areas. Only about 9,000 tickets per day were slotted for general admission.

So they cut the ticket sales in half ON PURPOSE and then gave less than half of those tickets to actual fans? Did the USGA use Bud Light’s marketing team on this one?

Idiots.

This was funny, though:

It may not be the biggest US Open crowd this week but give them some credit.



I’ve heard some tremendous movie lines.



“Give him the heater Rickie!” 🤣🤣🤣



Rick Vaughn is for sure out there smiling somewhere. pic.twitter.com/bAW9LJXYPw — Jack Benjamin (@JackBenjaminPxP) June 18, 2023

Arkansas joins OnlyFans for new roof

Shame to waste primetime golf — a true delicacy we only get every few hours — with zero atmosphere, but whatever. What’s done is done.

Let’s now leave the west coast like everyone else and head east, where one Arkansas woman went the extra mile to put a roof over her head.

An Arkansas woman looking to raise money to repair her roof posted "tongue in cheek" strip show pictures taken on top of her house to get attention and funds.

https://t.co/mYNM3iM1kZ — 93.1 KATO Hits (@931katohits) June 13, 2023

From Fox News (great company!):

A homeowner in Arkansas was horrified when she learned her leaky roof would cost $10,000 to fix, so she crafted a “funny” plan to raise the money by taking risque photos on the roof and posting them online.

To cope with the situation, she staged a photo shoot on her roof and posted the self-described “silly” photos to a Facebook group where people ask for advice. She subsequently racked up thousands of likes and comments.

“I have a job, but I would consider myself pretty and thought that I probably could make a decent amount on OnlyFans, and it would be a very quick way to scrape together that money,” Terah Meishalyn, a small business owner, told Kennedy News. “So, that’s why I originally started it.”

I tell you what, this OnlyFans craze is insane. It’s amazing how much money regular people like you and me can make on that site. OK, not people like you and me, but people like 24-year-old Terah here.

Good for her. We don’t judge here at Nightcaps, especially when it comes to putting a roof over you family’s head. Joe’s economy ain’t great, you know.

Terah Meishalyn needs a new roof. (Kennedy News via Fox News.)

Best sights and sounds from the College World Series

Before we celebrate a new week with Kate Upton’s 31st birthday, I feel like I have to show the CWS some love after another electric few days.

Again — it deserves more attention, but I feel like we get what we get at this point.

Admittedly, most of these are either tweets or retweets from OutKick writers (shoutout to Grayson and Trey!), but why outsource when you have the best in the business in house?

Peyton Manning: “Nope, you’re gonna have to inch your way through. Ain’t happening, pic.twitter.com/roKC7fu2WF — Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) June 17, 2023

Watching your bro go up to that pretty girl at the end of the bar pic.twitter.com/G6KhPCBnZ3 — PodKATT (@valleyshook) June 18, 2023

Kate Upton turned 31 and takes us into a new week

Good stuff, fellas. Let’s keep it up this week.

Here’s 31-year-old Kate Upton doing Kate Upton things as we venture into the third week of June.

Let’s have a night.

