San Jose State Swimmer Labeled The ‘Next Olivia Dunne’ Is Summer’s Hottest Lifeguard

Videos by OutKick

San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi — labeled the next Olivia Dunne late last year after a couple Instagram heaters — officially has a new title: summer’s hottest lifeguard.

That one, by the way, is straight from OutKick. Credit us when you steal this, haters.

The junior is a rising star in the college LIV game, but that’s not stopping Andreea from getting a normal summer job like the rest of us peasants. Shockingly, the 20-year-old decided to play to her strengths and stick by the pool, announcing recently she’s become a lifeguard.

“The best summer job you can have,” she said on TikTok before giving fans a little behind the scenes.

Andreea Dragoi is coming for Olivia Dunne one follower at a time

Love it. Love summertime vibes, and LOVED Wendy Peffercorn from Sandlot. Is Andreea here giving off Wendy Peffercorn AND Olivia Dunne vibes at the same time?

You tell me. Hard to argue, though.

Anyway, OutKick was (shockingly) all over Andreea here last winter, when she burst onto the scene as a relatively unknown sophomore from Bucharest, Romania. Any time other outlets are declaring someone “the next Olivia Dunne” we have to investigate, because we’re nothing if not consistent.

Right on cue, Screencaps dove in head first and came back with these findings:

While Dragoi is well behind in social media followers (36.4k Instagram), compared to Dunne’s 6.4 million TikTok followers, the kinesiology, sport management and psychology major seems to have all the intangibles to go on a massive social media run during 2023.

Dragoi’s Instagram content production level is high. She has a beauty queen background as she currently holds the Miss California U.S. Nation crown and then there’s this swimming thing (swam personal bests in the 500 free at the 2022 Mountain West Championships) that will continue to create headlines through the winter when tabloids tend to get desperate for content angles.

By the way, if you don’t think Andreea is coming — think again.

That above story was written Dec. 7. Here we are on June 14 and Dragoi now has over 64k Instagram followers. Our girl has doubled the count in six months time, and now she’s a lifeguard?

Look out, world — and sleep easy, swimmers! Andreea Dragoi, the next Olivia Dunne, is watching over you.