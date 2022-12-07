Is Andreea Dragoi The Next Olivia Dunne?

Just last week San Jose State swimmer Andreea Dragoi made her OutKick Screencaps debut on a quiet Thursday morning. Now here we are a week later and some national sites are asking if Dragoi is “The Next Olivia Dunne.”

Talk about hopping on a rocket ship.

We’re talking about a relatively unknown 5’10” college sophomore swimmer from Bucharest, Romania now being compared to the highest-paid college athlete in Dunne who is believed to earn around $2 million a year through name, image and likeness deals.

That’s a high honor for Dragoi in such a short amount of time.

While Dragoi is well behind in social media followers (36.4k Instagram), compared to Dunne’s 6.4 million TikTok followers, the kinesiology, sport management and psychology major seems to have all the intangibles to go on a massive social media run during 2023.

Dragoi’s Instagram content production level is high. She has a beauty queen background as she currently holds the Miss California U.S. Nation crown and then there’s this swimming thing (swam personal bests in the 500 free at the 2022 Mountain West Championships) that will continue to create headlines through the winter when tabloids tend to get desperate for content angles.

Add it up and Andreea has the intangibles to make the woke idiots at the New York Times lose their minds over the money she’s pulling in by combining beauty and college sports.

In a Miss Europe Continental pageant feature, Dragoi said it’s always been a dream to come to California.

“Shortly after I moved here, I started getting more and more modeling jobs which made me happy as modeling has always been my dream since I was a little kid, but it always felt so unreachable. Now I’m competing in pageants as well which is a new passion and experience for me,” she said.

“I want to prove to everyone that did not believe in me from the start wrong and for my father that left me and my mom right before I moved across continents for college to see how successful and ambitious, I can be. I am full of positive energy, courage, fun, passion, and strength and I want to share it all with you.”

Andreea, welcome to the land where dreams come true. One minute you can be swimming and pumping out the next minute you are compared to Olivia Dunne.

That’s the beauty of this incredible country.

Your dad is about to find out how this all works. We’ll make you a star and he’ll be begging for your mom to take him back.

Wrong move, dad.