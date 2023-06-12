Olivia Dunne Swims In Italy, Bud Light Kegs Untouched In Michigan & Check Out This Electric Belmont Trainer

Videos by OutKick

Hello, from beautiful Italy! Just kidding. That’s Olivia Dunne. My bad. Let me try again …

Hello, from my dark, dingy office, where I’m scrambling to pump this content out ASAP because I’m way behind. Why? Well, after three weeks, I finally got my back adjusted today.

Yep. That’s right — three weeks, baby. Don’t ask, because frankly I don’t even have a good answer. It had something to do with insurance, and being a “new patient” even though I’ve been there before.

Anyway, I finally got this bad boy cracked back into place and am now ready to attack the world.

Added bonus: my chiropractor is a huge Eagles fan and is still reeling from Philly getting robbed by the refs a few months ago. Don’t blame him, frankly, but we’re still a few months away from football returning so it’s still a little too early to talk NFL.

Definitely not too early to talk Olivia Dunne — although I don’t know what time, or day, it is in Italy right now. Pool looks nice and warm, though. Different worlds.

What else do ya’ll wanna talk about today? More Bud Light shaming? Sure, why not? It’s a Monday and I’m feeling annoyed, so I’ll let it rip.

I feel like we also need to dissect the greatest reaction ever to winning the Belmont Stakes, too. How has this video not gone mega viral yet? It’s seriously one of the most pure things I’ve ever seen.

And how about OutKick’s own Mike Gunzelman getting into an absolute WAR with Kyrie Irving over the weekend? Feel like we need to break that down like the Zapruder film, too.

OK, my computer won’t stop freezing and I’m about to toss it into the Atlantic, so let’s get this thing going before we all end up doing something we’re gonna regret.

What a start to summer for Olivia Dunne! (Photo by Alberto Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

Fine, let’s make fun of Bud Light to start the week

I know we do a lot of Bud Light stuff here, but I’ll level with you guys — it’s quickly become the Paige Spiranac of beer. And by that, I obviously mean Pageviews.

But hey — at least I haven’t done a Bud Light is the Paige Spiranac of beers story yet just for the clear Google grab. Yet being the key word.

Anyway, it looks like Michigan — I believe Screencaps calls it Pure Michigan — has checked in and officially checked out of the Bud Light game.

Ian Murphy announces, at an event for the @gnppac, that the @ironpigsmoke will no longer keep Bud Light on tap. pic.twitter.com/3btOdV0opP — Izzy Lyman (@IzzyLyman) June 12, 2023

Tough look for BL — two returned kegs and a full case. Not great!

Oh well, you live and learn, I reckon. Teaming up with this cat was NEVER going to work out.

Dear Dylan,



Just admit you are a camp over-the-top gay man pretending to be trans for attention.



We all know it’s a Grift! pic.twitter.com/9oMLWHoE9P — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) June 10, 2023

Kellogg’s mascot Tony The Tiger poses with controversial trans activist Dylan Mulvaney.



Kellogg’s also has a “Spirit Day” box dedicated to promoting the LGBT agenda to the 5-9 year old children eating Frosted Flakes.



Yes, they’re coming for your kids. pic.twitter.com/onsDNuznbQ — Rob Smith 🇺🇸 (@robsmithonline) June 12, 2023

Is this Belmont Stakes reaction video the most pure thing on the internet?

Well, it’s happened — Dylan Mulvaney has gone full blonde and it appears Kellogg’s may be going full woke. Unreal.

Before we have to send them down to timeout along with Bud Light, let’s pump out a quick Mount Rushmore of Kellogg’s cereals.

Froot Loops Apple Jacks Frosted Mini Wheats Honey Smacks

That’s right, Honey Smacks! When was the last time you had a bowl of Honey Smacks? Seriously underrated cereal for Fat Zach back in the 1990s. Do they still make it anymore?

Now, let’s transition (yes, it was obviously an intentional pun) to a real blonde — Jena Antonucci, the trainer for the horse that won Saturday’s Belmont Stakes.

For the first time in its 155-year history, a female trainer has won the Belmont Stakes. Watch as @jenaantonucci reacts to her horse Arcangelo winning @BelmontStakes. #Belmont #BelmontStakes pic.twitter.com/06Mc3My9AR — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) June 11, 2023

Incredible content here. Absolute pure emotion from our girl Jena as she becomes the first female trainer to win the Belmont.

Come on buddy, run! F–king come on! Come on, Javy! Holy s–t, run!

That’s how I feel every time Tyreek Hill touches the ball on Sundays in the fall. What a moment. Pump this straight into my veins.

Congrats to Arcangelo!

Olivia Dunne enjoys summer in Italy

And congrats to everyone for making it this far! Olivia Dunne swimming under the Italian sun is your reward.

You are welcome.

No, don’t ask me about Olivia Dunne and someone or some thing named Baby Gronk. I also don’t know what the hell rizz means and I can assure you I’m OK with that.

For those who are absolutely pining for that story, here’s Joe Kinsey fresh off his vacation to break it down. Welcome back, Joe!

Anyway, enjoy Italy, Livvy! Give ’em hell.

Cracker Barrel, bears and Kyrie, oh my!

Let’s rapid fire this bad boy up because I’ve now had to restart my computer twice in the span of an hour, so the wheels are comin’ off.

Yours truly wrote about Cracker Barrel upsetting the masses over the weekend with a viral Pride post with a rainbow rocking chair, and I stumbled upon this little number earlier today.

Funny is funny, and this is funny. This is why I log on to Twitter Dot Com.

Live From Cracker Barrel we have a harrowing scene pic.twitter.com/F9ksYzqXJq — temporarily Drew Morgan (@gravybabypod) June 11, 2023

The gays made me put on this shirt just to enter the building is good stuff — I don’t care which side you’re on. Also, Uncle Herschel’s breakfast is ELITE:

Two farm fresh eggs and grits. Plus your choice of Fried Apples or Hashbrown Casserole and your choice of meat: Sugar Cured Ham (220 cal), Hamburger Stea Seasoned with Garlic Butter (440 cal), Fried Chicken Tenders (420 cal), Hickory-Smoked Country Ham (270 cal). Comes with All the Fixin’s: Biscuits (160 cal each) and Sawmill Gravy (160 cal) plus butter and the best preserves n’ jam we could find.

Gay or straight, that’s good eatin’.

Now, here’s a bear playing in the Florida ocean, which is related to absolutely nothing:

We got bears swimming in Destin now?! pic.twitter.com/lDKBV34BJp — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 11, 2023

As someone who’s lived in Florida his entire life, that doesn’t even crack the top-10 list of weirdest things I’ve seen on a beach. Not even close.

Playing with bears for sport is just another day in the Sunshine State. We’re the Wild Wild West down here — led by our great Governor, who totally sane people are in love with!

Last night at the Tony Awards, a presenter called @GovRonDeSantis the current “grand wizard” of the KKK. pic.twitter.com/FUsVjFUlCH — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) June 12, 2023

Society is so, so dumb. Seriously. I’m so embarrassed. Dummies like Denee Benton are such sheep. Amazing.

Upon further review, Wikipedia tells me Dumb Denee was born in Orlando, which actually makes me feel better. Orlando SUCKS. It’s one of the few miserable places in this state. It actually explains a lot.

It doesn’t get much worse than I-4 and Disney, and Orlando has both. Trust me — nobody in Florida likes that place.

Speaking of sheep, here’s Kyrie Irving and Gunz throwing absolute haymakers at each other all weekend long in one of the most unanticipated showdowns of the year.

Oh Mike Gunzelman. Welcome to the party. Please Tell David to pay you more next time to write a story like this. I can tell you rushed to your computer to get this out on Saturday lol. Make sure you’re treating yourself well Mike. pic.twitter.com/UfbHwNkare — Chief Hélà🤞🏾A11Even Tribe (@KyrieIrving) June 10, 2023

Challenge accepted, @KyrieIrving . But I don’t work for Barstool and I don’t want to jump in @stoolpresidente lane – that’s between you two. How about you vs me and we play NBA 2K18 – your cover. DMs are open. If you win, I’ll never mock flat Earth theory again. But if I win…? https://t.co/iY5Bkmi0gA — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) June 11, 2023

Kyrie you have yourself a deal. You vs me 1 on 1:



– Game of nba2k18 (the one with you on cover)

– You vs me in a real life bball game of HORSE

– Tiebreaker: Rock, Paper, Scissors



Follow me let’s set it up around your Drew League schedule in DMs. We’ll include a charity aspect https://t.co/K75w8tseB3 — Gunz (@TheGunzShow) June 12, 2023

Sports Illustrated model Christen Harper takes us into the week

Incredible. Didn’t think we’d start the middle of June with a OutKick vs. Kyrie Irving showdown, but that’s why you always have to keep your head on a swivel in this business.

Finally, let’s quickly check the mail on the way out. I know Screencaps mentioned this earlier, but I feel like Nightcaps has to weigh in, too:

From Chris:

Good Morning Gentlemen – may need to start posting screen shots of IG pics instead of links. My group of friends have a text group where we discuss Screen and Night Caps almost every day. We are all over 35, all have updated iPhones, all view on Safari. Except for two or three instances, none of us have seen any IG links work on outkick.com in over a month.

Just a concerned Caps lover.

Keep up the good work! Thank you!

As Joe said, the greatest minds at OutKick are on it like white on rice. Can’t be having bad IG links derails the ‘Caps train. Also, I’m gonna need a couple screenshots from those groups messages about Screen & Night Caps. Sounds electric. I’m all in.

Now, here’s Christen Harper — the SI swimsuit fiancee of Jared Goff — enjoying the Caribbean before training camp.

Sorry if you can’t see her, Chris.

