Paige Spiranac Calls Out ‘Baby Gronk’s’ Dad For Sliding Into The DMs

Is ‘Baby Gronk’ being exploited?

You’re damn right 10-year-old football player Madden San Miguel is being exploited by a father, Jake San Miguel, who straight up told The Athletic in a recent interview that he’s had a plan with his son from the beginning.

“I’ve had a plan for my son since before he was born,” Jake told the media outlet. “It’s playing out now.”

And that includes reaching out to every major outlet and blue checkmark to see if Jake can connect his son with that media outlet or blue checkmark to do media, get a photo, make a TikTok or whatever they can to use the produced media as currency to do even more media and create additional currency.

Not a single person who spends more than 10 minutes online per day should be surprised by this. You’re a complete moron if you can’t see the playbook for Baby Gronk.

If that means reaching out to Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 ranked golf influencer, then so be it. Honestly, I don’t fault Jake San Miguel for the hustle, if exploiting his kid from day one was the plan.

“It’s not just for content,” Jake told The Athletic. “We put five or six days a week of training. He diets, he eats clean foods, salmon and brown rice. He is in a routine. He’s a real athlete. He’s not a normal kid. Normal kids are emotional. They put their head down when they make mistakes, talk back to the coaches, they make noises, but he doesn’t do that. He has been trained and programmed since he was 6 years old.”

OK, Jake.

He also explained that his son is making about $100k a year — endorsement deals? — and is putting the money away so Madden doesn’t have to worry about turning pro.

This is no different than that kid from Ryan’s World on YouTube where the goofy-ass parents act like they’re toddlers as their kid does something dumb like open prize chest and the whole family cackles.

It’s no different than parents turning their kids into child actors. Or child singers. Or child moneymaker of some kind.

Baby Gronk is an actor playing the role that his father has created for him.

Hey parents, if you’re reading the Baby Gronk blueprint, you would notice that going to college or pro isn’t the play. The percentages of making it are too slim. The real pros like Jake understand that high school sports is much more attainable and it’s easier to build your kid into a superstar at an early age when celebrities aren’t going to deny the kid a photo.

“Just keep stacking up, being a part of companies, this and that,” Jake added. “By the time he’s a senior in high school, he’s a millionaire and above and he’s well taken care of. That way he can live a good life without struggle or worry. It’s the insurance behind sports. You don’t have to go pro anymore. Like Livvy Dunne, she’s set for life already because of the internet.”

And if that means reaching out to Paigeviews Spiranac for a “collab,” then so be it. Business is business.

If you aren’t exploiting your 4th grader for profits, are you even parenting? Ask yourself that.