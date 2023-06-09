Cracker Barrel Goes Viral For Pride Post: ‘Off Your Rocker’

Videos by OutKick

Cracker Barrel is feeling the heat this week and it’s not coming from the kitchen.

The ultra-popular restaurant chain — mostly located below the Mason-Dixon — went viral Thursday after sharing an Instagram post celebrating June’s Pride month.

The post, which has since received nearly 2,000 comments — an average Cracker Barrel post receives around 20, for context — shows a line of the restaurant’s famous rocking chairs out front, with one decorated in rainbow colors.

“We are excited to celebrate Pride Month with our employees and guests. Everyone is always welcome at our table (and our 🌈 rocker). Happy Pride!” the caption reads.

Cracker Barrel angers some with pride post

Look, would this be a story if we hadn’t spent the past two months talking about Bud Light and Target? Who knows. Is this the same? No, not at all.

Bud Light put a transgender TikTok star on one of its cans to help him celebrate one year of being a woman. Target is selling tuck bathing suits and pushing an agenda on kids.

Cracker Barrel is celebrating Pride month — along with every other major corporation and entity in the country. I mean, I think every single sports team has changed their Twitter handle to rainbow colors. At this point, I think it’s in the handbook.

Do I like anything non-political getting political? No. It’s why nobody buys Bud Light anymore and Target’s stock has plunged. Normal people are fed up with corporations pushing agendas on them. It’s less about the subject and more about the idea behind it.

And, right on cue, Cracker Barrell has pissed off a ton of people — so much so that it trended on Twitter early Friday morning.

“You’re off your rocker,” one Instagram user responded.

The company even responded to one user late Thursday.

Thanks for sharing! Our teams take pride in creating a welcoming, safe atmosphere where people can enjoy time with family and friends the moment they walk through our doors. ❤️ — Cracker Barrel (@CrackerBarrel) June 8, 2023

Cracker Barrel has no idea who their costumer base is. They’ve gone crackers, that’s for sure! What is the government up to that’s making all these companies give the middle finger to their costumers? CB this Bud’s for you. Go woke go broke! pic.twitter.com/P7NChs5VyA — Colette Harrington (@sweetcarolinatv) June 9, 2023

Cracker Barrel has Gone Woke!

I say it’s time they Go Broke!

Who Agrees? pic.twitter.com/UfyVMRBEkz — Amanda Larreni (@AmandaLarreni) June 9, 2023

It is with deep sadness that I am posting this because I have always loved Cracker Barrel. However, I Love My Country and My God More!! Go Woke, Go Broke!! pic.twitter.com/HlF7R5NDJY — Angie (@angie_anson) June 9, 2023

Is this the same as Target and Bud Light? Not at all. You can celebrate Pride month all you want. Cracker Barrel makes the rules, and they can do what they want.

But going viral on social media and starting your Friday by trending isn’t always the best way to wake up.

Love the Grandpa’s Breakfast, though.