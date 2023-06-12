Hooters Karli Continues Her Summer Content Series, Wesley Snipes Umps College Baseball & John Sterling Gets Drilled By Foul Ball

Videos by OutKick

I’m BACK and feeling recharged

The voice is pretty much shot. My eyes are still burning from the cart path dust, Canadian wildfires, second-hand cig smoke, and a box fan blowing in my face all night. My shoulders are feeling the pain. The knees are fine. The back is fine.

The mind is clear.

The 2023 guys’ golf trip is in the books and it was one for the ages, but what happens in northern Michigan stays in northern Michigan or on text exchanges.

Let’s just say it was yet another blowout and it was well worth the grind.

My performance:

Saturday afternoon, I won my head-to-head Ryder Cup match against Canoe Kirk in a dramatic fashion. It was all tied up on No. 9 at Treetops’ Masterpiece course and you could cut the tension in the air with a butter knife. Kirk had honors after a critical par on No. 8. He steps onto the box and plays his patented slice out into the fairway. My brain was telling me just to grandpa one out into the middle and try to let him be the first one to screw up and duff one into the trees.



Instead, I hook the drive right into the trees and it’s looking like huge trouble. Then, Kirk’s cartner Easy as a Sunday Morning Matty J., one of the nicest guys you’ll ever meet on a golf course, drives up and starts looking for my ball. THERE IT IS!



But Matty J. has bad news. It’s behind a tree. He’s advising me to take a drop or I’ll break a club, but I see that there’s a clear punch option. The ball is sitting up on dry AF Michigan leaves that haven’t seen rain in three weeks. Let’s try this. I think my quote was something like, “Oh well, if this Top Flite iron breaks, it breaks.”



Guys, this is for all the marbles. The head-to-head Ryder matches are just nine holes. This is where you have to start taking chances with clubs that wouldn’t sell for a dollar at a garage sale. That’s why I have worse than shitty clubs. For moments like this. For the marbles.



One practice punch.



Then I step up, start to swing, I black out, and punch it right out into a beautiful spot on the fairway with a straight shot into an open green — one of the few on this course. The club survives! It didn’t even hit the tree.



Kirk duffs one into the trees and that opens me up to pull 3-wood. I’m not sure why my brain suddenly aligned the ball perfectly to the front of my stance, but I flushed TF out of that ball and it rolled up perfectly to probably 20 feet.



Canoe Kirk struggled coming out of the trees and I was left with a two-putt for victory.

Captain Ron and I smoked Canoe Kirk and Easy as a Sunday Morning Matty J. in our two-man Ryder Cup scramble match. I think we closed them out on No. 12.

I was also on a Friday night Scramble team with Millennial Chris B. in Bowling Green, Canoe Kirk, and Diesel that tied for the 4-man scramble title. There was a three-hole playoff — not going to lie, it was all pretty much a blur — but neither team could sink a decisive birdie. Then it got too dark and we were done.

My 16-man team won the Ryder Cup showdown against Team Canoe Kirk by one point. I like to think it all came down to my punch-out game on No. 9. That’s how it will go down in history.

Odds and ends

Treetops now has electric carts after one too many rollover crashes and let’s just say they’re going to have a problem when the courses are filled like they were this weekend. We were told by the bag girl that there wasn’t a single tee time available for Saturday. The carts are supposed to have enough battery life to get through 36 holes. Let’s just say Friday night there were guys in our group who had to push their carts back to the clubhouse from the furthest course at the resort. The carts are governed at all times. I believe 8 mph is top speed. No more mashing the gas going down the 100-foot drop holes. No more gunning them down the hills and doing donuts on wet fairways. Those days are history. Unless you’re just a complete moron, I’m not sure you can roll one of these things if it’s on a cart path. Beer price report: I believe a Bud Light — I might’ve spotted 2 or 3 cans all weekend — was $6 at Treetops. If you wanted a Summer Shandy, it would run you $8. Yes, we believe they’re trying to cut down on the complete maniacs from getting super sauced. But….there was a “Big Buck Special” that we took full advantage of. You got two Big Buck beers — it’s a regional brewery — for $4! Let’s just say our group purchased a few straps of Big Bucks. I’ll leave it at that. We’re talking 16 oz. silo cans and I know at least one of those beers checked in at 5.6%. The price was a steal. The Treetops Michigan cherry brat could’ve had a better snap. You shouldn’t have to get a true bite with your molars. The incisors should do the job. I was definitely disappointed. The Treetops breakfast burrito is an absolute hog. Save your stomach. Go for the breakfast sandwich. Canoe Kirk killed it with yet another dive bar find before our Wednesday round. The timing couldn’t have been better. Weenie Wednesday was yet another deal. Two fully loaded chili dogs and fries for $8.99. Great job by the Otsego Club with their new bar remodel. That place is such a gem and the Tribute is such a great course. Get the turbacado sandwich at the Snowbelt Brewery up in Gaylord. Wednesday night at the Iron Pig continues to be a hit of the trip. The people-watching is top-notch. It’s karaoke night and the food is great. This year, things were relatively calm compared to past trips, so that was a big victory for our group. Stay in the new chalets at Treetops. The three-bedroom units have two rooms with ensuite bathrooms. You also get a huge kitchen and a nice-sized living room with great TVs that actually have cable so you don’t have to mess with apps. The only person I responded to on my phone was Mrs. Screencaps. I never opened an app besides Pandora and it felt AMAZING. And I took like five photos. It was heaven.

Conclusion:

I’ve set the possibility of me returning next year at 60%. The kids are getting to that prime age for sports which is making me think I need to maximize my weekends with them, but then my brain is also telling me there’s something in the healing powers of Up North.

Now it’s time to turn my sights to the rest of summer.

Monte Carlo SS appreciation

• Chris in Cross Lanes writes:

Joe, longtime reader. Your column generally ends with some Dale Items. Not a big NASCAR guy but thought your readers might enjoy a time capsule that revolutionized Nascar in the 1980s, a 1984 Chevrolet Monte Carlo SS I have had since high school. My parents went shopping for a new car in late 1983. Dad wanted a Buick but my Mom bought this car because I wanted it.

She drove it for about 100 miles and then passed it to me. Drove it until 1999 when I had to set it aside as I was married with two kids and we went the minivan and later the SUV route. Mom passed in 2019 and Dad and I decided to get it back on the road. The car was garage kept for 20 years so no rust. Swapped out the engine for a 383 Short Block Chevy Stroker making 415 HP and 410 foot pounds of torgue.

After picking it up I drove two miles to the nearest gas station where I guy knocked on my window and threw is card in saying he would buy it when I ever I sell. That has happened multiple times since then. Dad passed in 2021 so this car is going nowhere and will stay in my family. Anyway, take care and continue doing what you’re doing.

Checkin in from France

• Ripcurl is still going strong over in Europe. I forget how long he’s supposed to be living over there, but I think it’s home now. He writes:

Greetings from the land of excellent canard.

Got a busy week of work, then we are heading up to Brittany for the weekend to see Saint Malo and Mont St. Michel. Should be a cool time.

Last week we headed to the town of Saintes. It is an old Roman town. Here is a tower built for the Emperer Tiberus in the year 18 AD.

Picked up some excellent produce:

Made some Osso Buco over risotto:

And called it a day:

Dick Yuengling sighting

• Darren knows a big swinging Dick sighting when he sees one. What a year for Dick.

The Instagram IG embed saga rolls on

• CJ writes:

Good Morning Gentlemen – may need to start posting screenshots of IG pics instead of links. My group of friends have a text group where we discuss Screen and Night Caps almost every day. We are all over 35, all have updated iPhones, all view on Safari. Except for two or three instances, none of us have seen any IG links work on outkick.com in over a month.

Just a concerned Caps lover.

Keep up the good work! Thank you!

Kinsey:

I’ve passed this along to the IT team. I’m all ears here. Who has a solution? I’ll buy you something out of the OutKick store. Maybe two items if this fix lasts more than a day.

And that’s it this morning. I have to get my brain back in the groove.

Last night, here it rained for the first time in 21 days, so I’m trying to wrap my brain around that and this work thing. Let’s go give 100% over the next 8-10 hours.

Take care.

