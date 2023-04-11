Masters Girl Aaliyah Kikumoto Is Enjoying Life As The Masters Girl

Videos by OutKick

If you were thinking The Masters Girl, Aaliyah Kikumoto, would have a problem with the Internet determining she’s The Masters Girl after Sunday at Augusta, you’d be completely wrong.

The Texas Tech dancer is enjoying this moment in sun so much that Monday, after learning she’d been anointed The Masters Girl, the Colorado native leaned into this new role.

“thank you Ho. 16 🤩💚#themastersgirl,” she wrote to all of her new fans on Instagram.

On TikTok, the craziness has led to over 13,000 fans and another 15,700 on Instagram. “Oh hey Masters girl,” the Charlotte Motor Speedway TikTok account wrote to the new superstar. Now, it’s not clear if that’s some guy who works for Charlotte Motor Speedway that forgot to switch his account or if the Speedway is just trying to get some attention via the viral superstar.

On Instagram, The Masters Girl was smart about how she handled the first 5 minutes of her 15 minutes of fame. Her first order of business was to fire off a five-photo series of her in a white dress thing with her trusty 2023 Masters hat so people can identify her easily once they hit her IG page.

Oh hey, that’s her, that’s The Masters Girl.

That’s very smart marketing these days.

The other smart move was for Masters Girl to lean into her role as Masters Girl and comment on comments like something out of the Olivia Dunne playbook.

“I think I just fell in love,” one fan wrote, to which Masters Girl fired back, “so did a lot of people apparently.”

Boom — that’s marketing awareness. That’s leaning into this role.

“dying at the fact this is what got u viral,” another friend wrote.

“same😭,” Masters Girl responded.

It’s so refreshing to have a 2010 Internet moment in 2023

The beauty of Masters Girl becoming Masters Girl is that she’s not offended that social media and golf bros were smitten with her beauty. Too many times over the last 3-4 years we’ve had these stupid moments where someone gets offended because the Internet thinks a woman is hot during a sporting event or some other live event.

It is imperative to the future of the Internet if future generations don’t take things so damn seriously. We MUST have these moments where red-blooded American men can fall in love through a television set — or their phone — and not feel like they’ve committed some criminal act.

Sunday was refreshing.

Masters Girl got her viral moment and red-blooded American men were allowed to feel alive for once while a biological female was on the TV screen.

For once, everything felt so normal in the United States.

Wasn’t it refreshing?