Tyreek Hill Is Sick And Tired Of Going Up Against Xavien Howard

Like most NFL receivers, Tyreek Hill has had enough of Xavien Howard.

The Miami Dolphins’ newest target has spent the past two weeks going against Howard, one of the best cornerbacks in the league, and he’s ready for someone new.

“I’m really sick of going against ‘X’,” Hill told reporters over the weekend. “He’s been locking me up in practice. I really can’t wait to get to Tampa and I know the guys are very eager to get down there as well to play. Everybody is excited.”

The Dolphins made Hill the highest paid receiver in the league over the offseason, and he’s shown good chemistry with QB Tua Tagovailoa through the first two weeks of camp.

The two have connected on several deep bombs, including a 60-yard strike last week that sent the training camp crowd into a frenzy.

Hill is one of the best receivers in the game, but going up against Miami’s top cornerback has been a different beast.

Howard has 27 interceptions since entering the league in 2016, including 15 over the past two seasons. He’s a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time NFL All-Pro.

In 2020, Howard also became the first player in over a decade to record 10 interceptions in a single season.

“I’m really eager to go against somebody else,” Hill said.

The Cheetah will get his chance this week.

The Dolphins are set to travel to Tampa Wednesday and Thursday for a pair of joint practices ahead of their preseason showdown this weekend.

Carlton Davis – Tampa’s presumed No. 1 cornerback – is no slouch, either, so Hill will certainly have his work cut out for him.

Regardless, after two weeks of battling Howard, it’ll be nice to look across the field at somebody else.