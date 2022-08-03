Tua Tagovailoa Is NOT Happy Marriage News Leaked To The Public

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t happy the fact he’s married went public.

It was revealed in the Broward County Clerk of Courts database that the former Alabama star had married Annah Concetta Gore in mid-July, and Tua is not pleased with the fact people know!

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa pulled the trigger and married former University of Alabama sorority girl Annah Gore 10 days before training camp, according to court records: https://t.co/81vH28xo4D — OutKick (@Outkick) August 2, 2022

“It’s almost kind of disrespectful,” the young NFL passer told the media Wednesday when discussing the issue.

When asked if marriage had changed his perspective on anything, Tua told the press, “”No girls for me, I guess, if you will. That’s the perspective.”

Tua Tagovailoa on word getting out of his marriage, which he would’ve preferred to keep private.



And funny response to how it changes his perspective. pic.twitter.com/1rDjrfEwJe — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) August 3, 2022

What an incredibly bizarre reaction from the Dolphins quarterback. Did he think getting married would be private forever?

Even if there weren’t legal documents involved, he’s an NFL quarterback. There’s no shot an NFL QB is capable of hiding a marriage for long.

In the era we live in, it’s just not possible.

Court records indicate Tua Tagovailoa married Annah Gore on July 18 / Instagram

Furthermore, why does he care at all that it’s known he’s a married man? He should be pumped. It’s a huge step forward in his life.

Yet, he’s out here acting like major national secrets were blown. Again, it’s downright strange.

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to news of his wedding leaking. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Tua can take a chill pill and relax. This isn’t an issue worth getting fired up over!