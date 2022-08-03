Tua Tagovailoa Is NOT Happy Marriage News Leaked To The Public

updated 4 Comments

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa isn’t happy the fact he’s married went public.

It was revealed in the Broward County Clerk of Courts database that the former Alabama star had married Annah Concetta Gore in mid-July, and Tua is not pleased with the fact people know!

“It’s almost kind of disrespectful,” the young NFL passer told the media Wednesday when discussing the issue.

When asked if marriage had changed his perspective on anything, Tua told the press, “”No girls for me, I guess, if you will. That’s the perspective.”

What an incredibly bizarre reaction from the Dolphins quarterback. Did he think getting married would be private forever?

Even if there weren’t legal documents involved, he’s an NFL quarterback. There’s no shot an NFL QB is capable of hiding a marriage for long.

In the era we live in, it’s just not possible.

Tua wife Annah Gore
Court records indicate Tua Tagovailoa married Annah Gore on July 18 / Instagram

Furthermore, why does he care at all that it’s known he’s a married man? He should be pumped. It’s a huge step forward in his life.

Yet, he’s out here acting like major national secrets were blown. Again, it’s downright strange.

Tua Tagovailoa reacts to news of his wedding leaking. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Hopefully, Tua can take a chill pill and relax. This isn’t an issue worth getting fired up over!

Miami DolphinsNational Football LeagueNFLTua Tagovailoa

Written by David Hookstead

David is a college football fanatic who foolishly convinces himself every season the Wisconsin Badgers will finally win a national title. Has been pretending to be a cowboy ever since the first episode of Yellowstone aired.

4 Comments

Leave a Reply

  2. You’re a public figure… that’s public documents… how are you going to handle criticism if you and Tyreek don’t hit it off? Your owner is in super hot water, I think public documents getting released is the least of your worries right now.

Leave a Reply