Tyreek Hill: Defenses ‘Are Scared Sh*tless’ Of Me And Jaylen Waddle

New Miami Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill has never been accused of lacking confidence. Today, he was asked about how defenses are going to feel trying to cover both him and second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle.

“Oh, they’re scared sh*tless,” Hill responded.

Tyreek Hill on teams having to face him and Waddle: Oh they're scared sh**less

Then he went on to talk about what he’s seen from Waddle in practice thus far and had high praise for the former Alabama wideout.

“Imma tell you what, J-Dub [Waddle] is faster than I thought,” Hill said. “Typically, when you see 4.3 [40-yard dash time], they don’t run as fast on the football field. But J-Dub, he actually runs a 4.3 on a football field. There’s a difference.”

There’s no question that Hill and Waddle form one of – if not the – fastest wide receiver duos in the NFL. According to NFL Next Gen Stats, both Waddle and Hill had plays that ranked in the Top 20 for fastest ball carrier speeds in 2021. Both players reached faster than 21mph.

When you add in new running back Raheem Mostert – who had the two fastest runs in 2020, topping out at 23.1mph – the Dolphins have added a ton of speed over the past two seasons.

Hill’s comments today are becoming a pattern leading into this season. He has been extremely complimentary of his new teammates – arguably, too much so.

As they say, “show me, don’t tell me.” Hill is doing a lot of the “tell me” part, but in just under six weeks the Dolphins are going to have to prove they can provide the “show me” part.