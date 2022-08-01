Tua Launches Absolute Bomb To Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill may have been onto something …

Footage from Miami Dolphins training camp hyped up the fan base after quarterback Tua Tagovailoa connected on a long-bomb pass to his new top target in Hill, who was traded from Kansas City to Miami in March.

Since the trade, Hill has been waxing poetic on his new quarterback’s potential, painting him as one of the best QBs in the league — if not the best.

Hill’s proclamations didn’t appear off the mark on Saturday based when Tua showed off his big-play potential with a pinpoint pass to a speeding Hill.

Tua unleashed the 65-yard bomb as he led the starting offense during drills, and Dolphins fans went wild.

With Hill and second-year Alabama wideout Jaylen Waddle leading the receivers group in Miami, expectations continue to climb higher for the new offense to roll out in 2022, under the tutelage of former San Francisco 49ers offensive coordinator, and new Dolphins head coach, Mike McDaniels.

Though Tua still has plenty to prove since being selected fifth overall in the 2020 NFL Draft, the Alabama product has shown flashes of adept QB vision once his receivers hit the secondary, which caters to Hill’s best attributes as a receiver.

Last season, Hill caught a career-high 111 receptions for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns.

In 2021, Tua completed 67.8 percent of his passes for 2,653 yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions.

Tua Tagovailoa to Jaylen Waddle for a TD:

