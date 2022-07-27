Tua Tagovailoa To The Haters: ‘If I Can’t Hear You, You’re Not Important’

Guess what, haters?

If you’re not in Tua Tagovailoa’s inner circle, don’t bother chirping at him. The embattled Miami Dolphins’ QB doesn’t have the time, or the ears, for it!

“Well, I don’t know any of those guys,” Tua said in response to criticism he received over the offseason. “They draw people for clickbait, whatever that is. To me, if I can’t hear you, you’re not that important to me. If you’re in my circle and I can hear you and what you’re saying, obviously you have to be extremely important to me.

“But if I can’t hear it, it’s probably not important.”

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa on the immense negative criticism he’s got this offseason: “I don’t know any of those guys. If that’s what they have to say, good for them… If I can’t hear you, you’re not that important to me.” pic.twitter.com/lYCQ9p0DiL — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) July 27, 2022

Tua and the Dolphins opened camp Wednesday with a new head coach in Mike McDaniel and new receiver in Tyreek Hill.

Hill, by the way, is very much in Tagovailoa’s inner circle after spending months praising the former Alabama QB. Just earlier this week, Hill called Tua “the most accurate QB in the NFL” during an appearance on ESPN’s First Take.

“Everything is pinpoint, ball is on time, you know, his fundamentals are on point,” Hill added. “He takes the time to make up in other areas and be great in those other areas that other quarterbacks may not be good at.”

Hill made headlines last month when he doubled down on Tua accuracy, saying he was more accurate than former QB Patrick Mahomes.

Not so shockingly, that comment went viral and thrust Tagovailoa even more into the spotlight as he heads into his third season under center.

For what it’s worth, Tagovailoa and Hill did connect on a deep ball during Wednesday’s practice according to a video published by the Dolphins’ Twitter account.

And yes, the ball hit Hill in stride.

“Tyreek has established himself in this league. To have the support of him, it means a lot,” Tua said of Hill’s comments over the offseason. “I’m glad to have him as my teammate.”