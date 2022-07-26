Tyreek Hill Hypes Up Tua Tagovailoa’s Edge With F-Bomb During ‘First Take’ Interview

Miami Dolphins wideout Tyreek Hill was invited to ESPN’s First Take to speak on his team, which is in a current state of limbo with its identity.

Fans still can’t determine if their loaded roster of depth is capable of making the playoffs, let alone escaping the AFC East, this coming season, and most of that confusion has stemmed from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s potential with his new offense-first head coach and improved set of skill players.

As reported by OutKick’s Armando Salguero, Hill appeared on ESPN early Monday to wax poetic on Tua: deeming the Dolphins starter as “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

The Jets were a hot name in the running to trade for Hill this offseason.

TYREEK HILL GOES OVERBOARD IN EFFORT TO BUILD UP TUA TAGOVAILOA CONFIDENCE

“Zach Wilson is a dog,” Hill said in his First Take appearance, “but I’d rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.”

Hill pushed FCC limits during his interview when he dropped an F-bomb to capitalize on Tua’s edge as a starter.

“I mean, obviously, you know Tua, he’s not your typical gunslinger, but you know, like if you really like just pay attention to his game, everything is spot on,” Hill said.

“Everything is pinpoint, ball is on time, you know, his fundamentals are on point … he takes the time to make up in other areas and be great in those other areas that other quarterbacks may not be good at,” he added. “So that’s all I gotta say on that, you know, Tua, he’s a f**cking heck of a competitor. He’s a hell of a hard worker, you know? I’m excited [to] go to work with him.”

WATCH:

Tyreek Hill on @FirstTake talks about why he chose Tua over Zach Wilson & what he see’s in the young QB(Tua). #FinsUp pic.twitter.com/biPHaSbBzp — Bobby Shouse (@B_Shousejr) July 25, 2022

Since being drafted fifth overall by the Dolphins, Tua’s has led the Dolphins to a 13-8 record in his appearances. The Dolphins have yet to reach the postseason after drafting the lauded Alabama product.

Miami has been diligently fortifying depth on both sides of the ball, including their blockbuster acquisition of Hill to aid Tua’s offense in 2022.

Follow along on Twitter:@AlejandroAveela