Tyreek Hill Says Tua Is More Accurate Than Mahomes: ‘I’m Going With Tua All Day’

Former Kansas City Chiefs and current Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill released the first full episode of his podcast, “It Needed To Be Said,” on Friday, and discussed everything from trade details to which quarterback the WR thinks is more accurate.

Drew Rosenhaus, Hill’s agent, was featured on the episode and the group discussed the trade that sent him to the Dolphins. Hill also reflected on a conversation he had with his former head coach Andy Reid before the trade occurred.

“I’m like, ‘Hey coach [Reid] … like, I ain’t even gotta be the highest-paid, for real. I just want to be put in like a realistic position that’s like realistic for me and my family,'” Hill said. “I don’t gotta get $30 million. At least get me $25, 26 [million] … Numbers wasn’t even close to that.”

Hill’s thoughts about how his former team underutilized him weren’t the most newsworthy part, though. The wide receiver’s comments comparing Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa were one of the most interesting topics on Friday’s podcast.

“Obviously, like I’m gonna go with [Mahomes] as the strongest arm but as far as accuracy-wise, I’m going with Tua all day,” Hill said. “I want it to hit me right in the breadbasket, just like I did in the Buffalo Bills game, and take it 70.”

Could the Fins’ offense under new head coach Mike McDaniel offer Hill more opportunity to do damage to defenses by getting him the ball quickly? The Cheetah seems to think so.

“I’m doing a lot more than just the deep ball now,” he said. “I’m doing intermediate routes; I’m doing short routes. So now I actually need a guy who can just get me the ball now, on a dagger route, on a corner route, on a shallow cross route… right in my chest. So I can do the rest. I make you look good now.”

Tyreek Hill just called Tua more accurate than Mahomes, so I'm just gonna leave this here pic.twitter.com/uA3xKkLMRM — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 11, 2022

Hill mentioned the road to the Chiefs’ Super Bowl title when Kansas City beat the Minnesota Vikings 26-23. The receiver recorded six receptions for 140 yards and a score.

“I just want people to understand I went for 150 with Matt Moore as my quarterback,” said Hill. “If you don’t remember that game, 150 and one touchdown with Matt Moore as my quarterback. And Tua is 10-10 Matt Moores. I love Matt Moore, but Tua T. is 10 Matt Moores.”

