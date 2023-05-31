Toronto Star Columnist Writes Blue Jays Should Cut ‘Homophobic’ Anthony Bass For Criticizing Target And Bud Light, Claims He Isn’t Partaking In Cancel Culture

Videos by OutKick

Toronto Blue Jays reliever Anthony Bass is a Christian man who doesn’t agree with Target’s recent decision to work with a trans satanist or Bud Light’s recent partnership with Dylan Mulvaney.

While it’s understandable for Bass or anyone else with religious values to disagree with the two companies’ in-your-face trans and other LGBTQ marketing plays, he’s learning that publicly criticizing the woke agenda is never the right move.

The scalding hot water that the far left is pouring over Bass’ head at the moment all started when the pitcher re-posted a video to his Instagram earlier in the week.

The video Bass re-posted with zero comment of his own was from Ryan Miller who runs the account ‘dudewithgoodnews.’ In the video, Miller reads scripture from the Bible and explains that, from a Biblical standpoint, he’s of the opinion that Christians should boycott Target and Bud Light.

To no surprise, Bass was attacked for sharing the video and was immediately labeled anti-trans and homophobic.

Anthony Bass shows support towards boycotting of Target and Bud Light, then gets canceled. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Fast-forward to Tuesday night, just hours before the Blue Jays hosted the Milwaukee Brewers, and Bass walked onto the field and uncomfortably apologized for re-posting the video.

No apology is good enough for the woke mob, and certainly not for the liberal media. Bass explained that he’s working with the organization to better educate himself on the LGBTQ community, but the media ignores that aspect as it doesn’t fit the agenda.

Sports Columnist Calls For Blue Jays To Cut Anthony Bass For Sharing His Opinion

Toronto Star columnist Gregor Chisholm confirmed that with his column titled ‘The Jays have to get rid of Anthony Bass. How many strikes does it take?’

Notice he used the phrase ‘have to’ instead of ‘should.’ The editor who hit publish on the story agreed with that phrasing.

Chisholm and The Star are openly calling for Bass to lose his job, but don’t worry, they can assure you that they’re not participating in cancel culture.

“Some right-wingers will label this cancel culture run amok. But this isn’t about cancelling someone because they’re ignorant or homophobic; people get away with that all the time in sports. It should be about getting rid of an attention seeker causing headaches for teammates, coaches and sponsors while needlessly offending some of the club’s biggest supporters,” the column reads.

Talk about hitting all the buzzwords in a single paragraph. Chisholm was able to call out right-wingers, label a person who he doesn’t know at all a homophobe, and then use the blanket statement that the Blue Jays’ biggest supporters are members of the LGBTQ community.

Anthony Bass bowed to the woke mob’s pressure with his apology. (Photo by Gavin Napier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Pride Month is upon us as well, so the Blue Jays simply have to cut their Christian pitcher from the roster, according to Chisholm.

“Freedom of speech doesn’t mean freedom from consequences, especially in the corporate world, and some players are more disposable than others,” Chisholm writes. “With Pride Month just around the corner, the Jays would be wise to wash their hands of this mess entirely instead of playing the role of enabler.”

The Woke Media Is Cancel Culture

These words were published, without hesitation, on one of Canada’s most-read news sites. A major newspaper calling for a professional athlete to lose their job because he shared a religious video with absolutely no commentary himself.

You’ll be stunned to know that in 2020 Chisholm wrote a lengthy column for The Star applauding baseball stars for not sticking to sports. And yes, a pro-Colin Kaepernick message was a part of the piece.

None of this is at all surprising.

In the eyes of the oh-so-tolerable left, you are a bigot for not agreeing with a beer company partnering with a biological man who makes a living by mocking biological women or a major retail store for promoting work of a trans satanist and selling ‘tuck-friendly’ bathing suits.

READ: EMAILS REVEAL TARGET BOMB THREATS CAME FROM LGBTQ+ ACTIVIST

If we’re being honest, most on the far left would claim all Christians are bigots. A straight, white, married Christian man like Bass? Forget about it.

At the end of the day, Bass made not one, but two mistakes. Not only did he share his non-woke opinion, he then turned around and apologized for doing so. He attempted to appease people that refuse to be appeased with the apology, but also abandoned his own beliefs in doing so.

Follow Mark Harris on Twitter @ItIsMarkHarris