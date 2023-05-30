Blue Jays Pitcher Anthony Bass Makes Hostage Style Apology For Daring To Criticize Woke Politics

Videos by OutKick

Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Anthony Bass found out the hard way that you don’t publicly criticize woke politics.

Bass made news Tuesday when he appeared to support the Bud Light and Target boycotts.

Both have come in for substantial criticism for their politically minded marketing campaigns. Bass, who is a Christian, seemed to imply he felt like many others offended by the corporate move into activism.

But his mistake was believing that modern baseball teams will accept any, even tacit, criticism of the woke agenda.

Before Tuesday night’s game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Bass made a humiliating apology to the media.

Looking as if he was in a hostage situation, Bass said he made a post that was “hurtful to the pride community.” For sharing an Instagram video about the Bible-based case for boycotting Bud Light and Target, he said he was “truly sorry.”

He closed by saying the ballpark is “welcome to everybody,” and “we want to include everybody.”

Well, except Christians in Los Angeles, right?

Anthony Bass shows support towards boycotting of Target and Bud Light. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

Anthony Bass Learns Who Teams Really Care About

The Dodgers recently revealed who teams really prioritize with their humiliating apology to an anti-Catholic drag group.

Now Bass is learning the same lesson.

Modern baseball teams think of themselves first and foremost as corporations. And corporations are terrified of offending the left.

The reason the boycotts against Bud Light and Target have been effective is because there’s so much support for them. But teams aren’t concerned about the opinions of the majority of sports fans.

They’re concerned about the opinions of woke sportswriters and criticism from progressive media.

The ballpark should be for everyone, and no one should be denied the ability to attend games or made to feel unwelcome. Outside of inappropriate conduct, of course.

But this same “inclusive” standard doesn’t apply to players who openly support left leaning political movements.

When players like Sean Doolittle decline an invite to the Trump White House or speak at socialist events, there’s silence.

Major League Baseball itself moved the All-Star Game out of Atlanta because the activist left demanded it.

There are dozens of examples of players or organizations blatantly supporting liberal causes.

All without worrying about whether or not it creates an “inclusive,” welcome environment for those who disagree.

But when a player speaks out from a Christian perspective, they’re immediately forced to apologize.

If there’s one consistent feature of double standards in modern corporate knee bending, it’s that the wokes always win.