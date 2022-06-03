MLB Player Sean Doolittle To Speak At Event Promoting Socialism

On Sunday, the Democratic Socialists of America will host a webinar celebrating socialism and baseball. You can register to attend the Zoom event right now and speak with Sean Doolittle, a pitcher for the Washington Nationals.

“Join us for a webinar about baseball workers brought to you by DSA baseball fans featuring Simon Rosenblum-Larson (founder of More Than Baseball and Tampa Bay Rays affiliate), Max Gerboc (SEIU Local 1 stadium worker organizer), and Sean Doolittle (DSA member and Washington National).”

That’s right, a current MLB player is participating in an event to recruit more sports fans to the socialist movement. That ought to do it.

Doolittle is a dues-paying member of the DSA and a proud advocate for socialism in the United States.

One of Doolittle’s — many — gripes with the country is that professional athletes don’t make enough of the MLB revenue pie.

Fair point. After all, he has a career earnings total of just $22 million. Damn those capitalists for holding Doolittle back from earning what is rightfully his.

As you can see, few people are better equipped to preach about the struggles of the working man and the rich needing to pay more than Doolittle is.

He is like the Congress members who drive $60,000 electric cars and own mansions but screech about the rich living too comfortably. #TaxtheRich.

We look forward to the event, nonetheless. A professional athlete spreading the messages of socialism is can’t miss.

The online gathering will begin around 7:00 pm ET, Sunday. So plan accordingly.