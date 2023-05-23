Dodgers Cowardice On Anti-Catholic Drag Group Shows Who They Really Value | Ian Miller

Videos by OutKick

The Los Angeles Dodgers have made themselves the focus of an intense political debate.

As part of their pride night celebrations in June, the team decided to present an award to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence. That group, in which performers dress in drag as Catholic nuns and mock religious rituals, uses “go and sin some more” as its motto.

Many noticed the Dodgers’ decision and rightfully criticized it for being insensitive to Christians and Catholics. Senator Marco Rubio drew attention to their bewildering choice, calling for the team to remove the award.

And initially, they agreed.

But then the inevitable progressive backlash started.

Far left extremist organizations like the ACLU criticized the team. Progressive activists on Twitter criticized the team.

Finally, a few local liberal sportswriters went after the Dodgers, pushing for their political beliefs to take precedence.

And like a house of cards, they folded.

In a groveling announcement, the team posted a message on social media re-inviting the anti-Catholic drag group to receive their award.

In fact, groveling doesn’t even begin to describe the cowardice and offensive messaging coming from the organization in this message.

And it shows who corporations and organizations care about and value. Even after the Bud Light fiasco.

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 03: Dodgers logo signage changed for LGBTQ+ Pride Night during the MLB game between the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers on June 3, 2022 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, CA. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Dodgers Show Where Priorities Really Are

There’s a clear message to take away from this embarrassing incident.

Corporations in the modern world simply don’t care about offending Christians. They care about offending progressives and far left activists.

Re-inviting the drag group with a groveling, pandering apology is an utter disgrace. The Dodgers got the slightest bit of criticism from groups they politically align with, and immediately caved.

They didn’t just cave, they blew the whole entire cave up.

Liberal sportswriters, the ACLU, and LGBTQ+ activists come first. Everyone else last.

Quite simply, corporations are ready and willing to take the side of progressives, because they don’t fear the right.

Even though many players on the team are openly religious, and the Dodgers have huge numbers of Catholic Latino fans, the team was willing to side with a group openly mocking their beliefs.

It’s a devastating reality, that there’s no amount of pressure that Christians or conservatives can put on corporations for them to abandon pandering to the far left.

Not only did the Dodgers purposefully offend Christians, they retweeted the LA Pride account expressing reserved praise for the team’s cowardice.

When Christians say they’re abandoning the team, far left activists reply “bye,” or “don’t let the door hit you on the way out.”

When the left says they’re abandoning the team, they cave and beg forgiveness.

And it shows you who they really value.

Cowardice And Political Virtue Signaling Are Part Of Modern Corporatism

It’s not surprising that a modern corporation like the Dodgers gave in to cowardice and picking political winners.

And that’s the worst part.

This is an all-too familiar pattern, where executives only value criticism from the left.

Bill Shaikin and Dylan Hernandez carry immense weight, because they’re progressive liberals. Christians and their own players don’t matter.

The Dodgers live in fear of angry tweets from the LA Pride account, but have no problem telling Christians to go to hell.

Societal hierarchy couldn’t be more clear, and the Dodgers are making it clear that conservatives and Christians remain at the bottom.