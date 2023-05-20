Liberal Sportswriter Blames ‘Right-Wing Meanies’ For Making Dodgers Cancel Award To Anti-Catholic Drag Group

Videos by OutKick

Hypocritical liberals are VERY upset with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Dodgers recently received criticism, especially from Senator Marco Rubio, after announcing a pride night award to drag group, The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence.

That group is widely known for dressing up as nuns, with the motto “go and sin some more.”

As Rubio’s letter explained, they also have dressed up as Jesus and Mary and mocked prominent Catholic rituals.

“The group hosts pub crawls mocking the Stations of the Cross and even the Eucharist, the sacrament that unites more than one billion Catholics around the world,” the letter reads.

For a night that’s ostensibly about “inclusion,” the award would have sent a clear message that many Christians were not welcome.

Rightfully, after the negative attention, the Dodgers announced they were pulling the award.

READ: DODGERS REMOVE AWARD FROM ANTI-CATHOLIC DRAG GROUP AFTER LETTER FROM MARCO RUBIO

But of course, in making the objectively correct decision, the Dodgers angered the most hypocritical of all groups: liberal sportswriters.

Two in particular stood out for their disgraceful efforts: Dylan Hernandez and Bill Shaikin of the Los Angeles Times. Hernandez writing a pitiful article decrying the team, and Shaikin called critics “right-wing meanies.”

“The Dodgers folded as quickly as they did last year in the National League Division Series against the San Diego Padres.”@dylanohernandez on how the Dodgers’ rapid reaction to a few right-wing meanies marked a sorry day for Jackie Robinson’s team:https://t.co/lEU78OHdGQ — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) May 19, 2023

Unsurprisingly, Shaikin’s wording was profoundly hypocritical.

A prominent “left-wing meanie,” Shaikin was the writer most responsible for demanding MLB move the All-Star Game out of Atlanta.

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred. (Photo by Alex Trautwig/MLB via Getty Images)

Liberal Sportswriters Prove Hypocrisy Over Dodgers’ Decision

Shaikin famously wrote an entire article helpfully titled, “Why MLB should consider moving the 2021 All-Star game from Atlanta.”

The article, unsurprisingly given Shaikin’s political views, contains a significant amount of disinformation.

For example, Shaikin inaccurately claimed that Georgia’s law would make it harder to vote, especially for black people.

“If Georgia persists in pursuing laws that will make it harder to vote, and disproportionately so in Black communities, MLB should move the 2021 All-Star game out of Atlanta,” he wrote.

MLB, naturally, caved to Shaikin’s “left-wing meanie” pressure and moved the game.

Georgia, of course, proceeded to have record voter turnout soon afterwards.

READ: GEORGIA HAS RECORD EARLY VOTING TURNOUT, BUT STILL NO APOLOGY FROM MLB

Shaikin, in classic “left-wing meanie” fashion, never acknowledged that he was wrong. He never apologized to the black business owners who lost out on income from the influx of crowds for the All-Star Game.

And it’s why his criticism over the Dodgers’ decision is so blatantly hypocritical.

Criticism For Me, But Not For Thee

Putting pressure on organizations based on political viewpoints is acceptable for Shaikin, but not for Catholics or Marco Rubio.

It suited his political ideology to demand MLB move the All-Star Game, so his pressure was justifiable.

But when Catholics are legitimately offended by a group openly mocking their religion, they’re “right-wing meanies.”

If Muslims were offended by a drag group that dressed up as prominent figures from Islam, or mocked Islamic rituals and complained to the Dodgers, would Shaikin call them “right-wing meanies?”

Of course not. Because his criticism is based on hypocrisy and progressive politics.

Dodgers logo singage changed for LGBTQ+ Pride Night on June 3, 2022. (Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Shaikin simply wants to be able to weaponize his political beliefs to ensure compliance, while not allowing others to express disappointment.

Comparing this situation to the awe-inspiring contributions of Dodgers legend Jackie Robinson is both laughable and offensive.

Robinson frequently talked about the importance of respect for other, famously saying “I’m not concerned with your liking or disliking me… all I ask is that you respect me as a human being.”

Drag groups that show blatant disrespect for a single religion are doing the exact opposite.

But comparing the two is exactly what Hernandez and Shaikin did.

Because if there’s one thing “left-wing meanies” excel at, it’s absurd false equivalencies and hypocrisy.