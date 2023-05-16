Senator Marco Rubio Sends Letter To Rob Manfred On Dodgers Promoting Anti-Catholic Drag Group

Videos by OutKick

Senator Marco Rubio on Monday sent a letter to MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on some blatant hypocrisy from the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The letter stems from an award the Dodgers intend to present to The Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence, a group of drag performers who dress as nuns.

The Dodgers, as many teams around the league now do, are hosting an “LGBTQ+ Pride Night” event in June. As part of the event, the drag group will be receiving an award from the team.

“Go and sin some more,” is apparently their motto, with performers reportedly dressing as Jesus and Mary.

Rubio is criticizing Manfred and the Dodgers for their decision by pointing out the obvious hypocrisy from the league and the team.

“Recently, you stated that Major League Baseball needs to ‘make decisions that are as inclusive and welcoming to everyone as possible, and keep us as apolitical as possible.’ I write to ask whether your League wants to be “inclusive and welcoming” to Christians, and if so, why you are allowing an MLB team to honor a group that mocks Christians through diabolical parodies of our faith,” Rubio wrote.

Awarding a drag group that purposefully mocks Christians doesn’t seem very “inclusive,” now does it?

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 29: Commissioner Robert D. Manfred Jr. on the field prior to Game Two of the 2022 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Philadelphia Phillies at Minute Maid Park on October 29, 2022 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

Rubio Has a Point on Dodgers’ Hypocrisy

Rubio’s letter explains the issues with the group as well as the league’s hypocrisy on supposed “inclusion.” And it demands answers from Manfred on how appropriate the award is.

“The ‘sisters’ are men who dress in lewd imitation of Roman Catholic nuns. The group’s motto, ‘go and sin some more,’ is a perversion of Jesus’s command to ‘go, and sin no more.’ The group’s ‘Easter’ ceremony features children’s programming followed by a drag show where adult performers dress in blasphemous imitation of Jesus and Mary. The group hosts pub crawls mocking the Stations of the Cross and even the Eucharist, the sacrament that unites more than one billion Catholics around the world.”

“Do you believe that the Los Angeles Dodgers are being ‘inclusive and welcoming to everyone’ by giving an award to a group of gay and transgender drag performers that intentionally mocks and degrades Christians—and not only Christians, but nuns, who devote their lives to serving others?”

Rubio also specifically called out the Dodgers for their stated stance.

“Dodgers Vice President of Marketing Erik Braverman said that the team’s LGBTQ+ Pride Night is meant to ‘foster an atmosphere of acceptance for all,'” the letter says.

But awarding a group that actively mocks Christians and Catholics does not exactly “foster” an accepting atmosphere.

The Catholic League instead believes that the award represents promoting “hate speech” against their religion. According to their criticism, one of the performers uses the name “Sister Homo Fellatio,” which does not seem very inclusive.

‘Inclusive’ Doesn’t Mean Inclusive

This incident represents a much broader problem across society and corporations.

The modern way of defining “inclusivity” is totally disconnected from what inclusive actually means in practice.

How it’s more commonly used now is to give preferential treatment to certain groups, or unquestioningly accept and promote activist language on a given issue.

As such, “traditional” groups like Christians are purposefully excluded or diminished.

The Dodgers likely could have easily chosen a different drag group to reward, if that’s what they wanted to do. But they decided to choose one that offends a substantial portion of people instead.

All because they know they can openly and blatantly offend Christians with no consequence.

That’s what “inclusion” often means, in its current interpretation. Choosing which groups to prioritize and which to diminish. And the Dodgers and MLB have clearly stated that they intend to prioritize progressive politics first and everything else second.