Georgia Has Record Early Voting Turnout, But Still No Apology From MLB

Remember when “voter suppression” was such a problem in Georgia that Major League Baseball pulled the All-Star Game out of Atlanta?

That same state ended its early voting period with record voter turnout.

The state set a record for early-voting turnout for a midterm election. Over 2.5 million votes have already been cast. That’s just shy of the 2.6 million in the same time frame for the 2020 presidential election.

If you’ll recall, Republican governor Brian Kemp signed the Election Integrity Act. It was designed to maintain voting integrity. Of course, Democrats didn’t see it that way.

They claimed that the Election Integrity Act would make it difficult for voters — specifically minority voters — to participate in elections. If that wasn’t, prime “sky is falling behavior” there was more: President Biden called the act “Jim Crow 2.0.”

So, if the Election Integrity Act was going to suppress voters, how come the early and absentee ballots for the 2022 midterms are just shy of the 2020 presidential election figures?

The state has seen more than double the number of votes cast as they did in the same stretch during the previous mid-term election back in 2018.

Incapable of admitting she’s wrong, failed gubernatorial candidate and election denier Stacey Abrams says there can be record voter turnout and voter suppression.

Meanwhile, another person who was very vocal about the horrors of Georgia’s “voter suppression laws” was MLB Commissioner Rob Manred.

Atlanta’s Truist Park was supposed to play host to the 2021 MLB All-Star game. Unfortunately, MLB commissioner Rob Manfred wasn’t gutless enough to cave to lies courtesy of Democrats like Stacey Abrams and President Joe Biden. (Photo by David J. Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Manfred Moved the 2021 MLB All-Star Game Because Of The Law…

With the Election Integrity Act on the way, Democrats including Abrams and Biden did everything they could to spread complete misinformation about the bill.

Manfred folded to their whining and lies like a cheap lawn chair. He moved the 2021 MLB All-Star Game from Atlanta to Denver in protest.

It has since become abundantly clear that they were wrong.

The 2022 primary election saw record turnout according to the National Review. Additionally, there were 100,000 more Black voters casting their votes too.

…And He has Yet To Apologize Despite All Evidence Pointing To It Being The Wrong Call

Even with this info, Manfred did his best to deflect attention away from his mistake.

“With the facts that existed at that point in time, I think I would make the same decision,” Manfred told ESPN. “I have to say, we’ve now been through an election cycle in Georgia. I’m glad there was a big voter turnout.

“I know that some people will say that proves that you were worried about nothing.” Manfred then went on to make a wild claim.

“I think the other way you look at it is, maybe we brought attention to an issue that people turned out in bigger numbers because of that attention.

“I don’t know what the answer is. I do think that in the same context, I’d make the same decision.”

You’ve got to hand it to him. Arguing that the MLB was responsible for record-voter turnout — not the law that mandates ballot drop boxes in every county and expanded early voting access — is one hell of a spin.

Manfred has continued to stick to his guns. Which is wild, what with all of the statistics that point to them being wrong about Georgia’s law.

We’ve got yet another data point that proves the left was crying wolf. So, when will Manfred apologize to the people of Georgia? When will the league make things right and bring the Midsummer classic return to Atlanta?

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem like that time will come anytime soon.

