Stacey Abrams Loses Again, This Time in 2018 Election Lawsuit

Stacey Abrams has had a longstanding history of denying election results, something that’s been conveniently forgotten in the wake of the 2020 election.

After she lost the Governor’s race to Brian Kemp, Abrams refused to accept the results and continued to fight in the court system, something now seen as a fascist threat to democracy according to the circle of left wing internet groupthink.

But Abrams was recently dealt the final blow in her 2018 defeat, just weeks before Georgia voters return to the polls to choose between her and Kemp yet again.

According to the Associated Press, a federal judge ruled in favor of Georgia’s election laws in a bench trial brought by a group associated with Abrams.

1965, finally shutting the door on Abrams desperate attempts to blame racism for voters choosing against her.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 19: Errin Haines and Stacey Abrams onstage during the Beautiful Noise Live Equality on the Ballot panel at Buckhead Theatre on September 19, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Abrams had accused Kemp of using his position as Secretary of State in 2018 to “promote voter suppression,” according to the AP.

Kemp in a statement succinctly summarized Abrams’ goal with this lawsuit; drawing attention to herself: “Judge Jones’ ruling exposes this legal effort for what it really is: a tool wielded by a politician hoping to wrongfully weaponize the legal system to further her own political goals.”

The lawyer for the state noted that one of the organizations involved in the lawsuit collected stories from over 3,000 voters, there were “very few” unable to cast a ballot and literally zero that weren’t able to in the 2020 election.

The report says the lawyer made the case that the goal was to “get Democrats elected,” and used false voter suppression narratives to achieve that goal:

“Fair Fight’s goal was to get Democrats elected and to make Georgia a blue state, and the organization used a false narrative of voter suppression to motivate people to turn out for its cause.”

Stacey Abrams’ Future

Despite making false accusations of voter suppression and spreading dangerous election conspiracy theories, Abrams maintains her vast presence on Twitter, and continues to get endless mainstream media attention and promotion.

With the 2022 race about to wrap up and Abrams trailing substantially in the polls, it remains to be seen whether she’ll accept the results of this year’s election or if she’ll once again resort to unproven allegations.

Ironically, Abrams probably made the most substantial contribution to Kemp’s reelection campaign when she appeared maskless earlier this year in a school filled with masked children.

The undeniable, consistently predictable left wing hypocrisy helped spur the end of mask mandates in many settings across the country while providing yet another reason for voters to choose against her.