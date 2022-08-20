Tony La Russa Won’t Stop Intentionally Walking Batters On 1-2 Counts

Tony La Russa is either a genius or the dumbest manager on the planet.

At this point, frankly, there is no in between.

The White Sox manager doubled down on his signature power move Friday against the Guardians, intentionally walking a batter on a 1-2 count with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Tony La Russa has intentionally walked another batter on a 1-2 count The White Sox were already down 5-2 pic.twitter.com/BHnLONyJ3B — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) August 20, 2022

It was a wild move considering the first time La Russa walked a batter on a 1-2 count it ended with Max Muncy belting a three-run homer. Think that fazed the veteran manager? Nope. Tony didn’t even blink!

At this point, you almost have to respect it.

La Russa knows the entire world is going to go insane over this move, and he just doesn’t care. The White Sox are underwhelming again this year, fans have been calling for his job for months, and he’s probably wondering why in the world he got back into managing at 77 years-old.

Regardless, it’s absolutely crazy to watch unfold every single time he does it. I mean, the Sox are down 5-2, Jake Diekman (who’s awful, by the way) has the guy in a 1-2 hole, the runner steals second and La Russa knows he now has the chance to set the world on fire.

And he takes it. Doesn’t even hesitate!

“Put him on!”

To be fair, the move worked out as Owen Miller ended up flying out to end the inning. So, I guess that makes Tony a genius, right?

Tony La Russa again defends move to walk batter on 1-2 count

“We’ve been through this before, the most ridiculous thing in this season has been (reaction to) the 1-2 walk,” La Russa inexplicably said after the game. “I mean that’s the most ridiculous. That’s what I say.

“I don’t want to get into it, man. Gets me upset. Ain’t a baseball man that I know would pitch to that one guy (Trea Turner) instead of Muncy and now, if he leaves the left-hander in (Jones), not going to face Gonzalez, he’s hitting .300.”

Love it.

Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes to face Max Muncy Max answered that with a 3-run home run "You fucking walk him with two strikes. Fuck you, bitch!" pic.twitter.com/7b5rDyyDrB — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) June 9, 2022

Tony is smarter than you, me and armchair Joe watching the game, and he doesn’t wanna talk about this any more. It’s his team (for now) and he’ll walk every single batter on the planet before he bends the knee to us idiots!

The White Sox, by the way, lost. They’ve not dropped three in a row and sit three games out of a wild card spot.

Don’t let the haters get you down, Tony.