Tony La Russa Is Officially Off His Rocker, He Just Intentionally Walked A Batter With Two Strikes

With the Dodgers already up 7-5, White Sox manager Tony La Russa just put up four fingers to intentionally walk Trea Turner with two-strikes. Bennett Sousa would then to face Max Muncy and of course gave up a monstrous three-run homer to blow the game wide open.

It might be time for the 77-year-old manager to let someone else steer this ship.

Tony La Russa is senile. The man just intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes to then give up a 3-run homer to Max Muncy

pic.twitter.com/wDbbryk3F4 — Gary Sheffield Jr. (@GarysheffieldJr) June 9, 2022

ESPN’s Jeff Passan tweeted out the fact that you can audibly hear someone yelling “He has two strikes, Tony!” Hilarious.

And this was the first intentional walk of a batter with two strikes on the season that wasn’t walked with first base open, according to ESPN’s Jesse Rogers. So really La Russa decided that pitching to Trea Turner a pitch away from a punch out was worse than facing Muncy at all. His plan backfired miserably and likely cost the White Sox any chance at a comeback.

Overall, managers don’t make or break a team’s season. They’ll produce marginal tweaks that sneak you two or three ball games one direction or another. In this case, Tony La Russa thought he was smarter than anyone at the yard and he wet the bed against one of the game’s best teams.

Awful.