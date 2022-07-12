Tony La Russa Intentionally Walks Hitter With An 0-1 Count

While the White Sox were trialing 4-0 in the bottom half of the fifth inning with an 0-1 count on Guardians third baseman Jose Ramirez, Tony La Russa chose to put up four fingers and place the slugger on first base. This is an all-time great manager that deserves his flowers, but he’s way past his prime. Why would he do this?

These are senile blunders we’re used to seeing from President Joe Biden. Even the home broadcast was baffled by the decision.

Tony La Russa decides to intentionally walk Jose Ramirez on an 0-1 count. Even Steve Stone has no explanation for it. pic.twitter.com/tMzBA4fNM8 — MLB Errors (@mlberrors) July 12, 2022

This is a big deal because it’s a follow-up to La Russa’s boneheaded decision to intentionally walk Dodgers star shortstop Trea Turner that led to an eventual game-winning three-run home run from Max Muncy. La Russa took plenty questions in the proceeding days and we all thought these type of decision were a thing of the past. No way would he do something like this again, purely as a response to the backlash he saw from his supporting fan base just a couple months ago.

Apparently he didn’t give a rip. The 77-year-old manager is still making decisions void of sense. Want to intentionally walk a hitter because there’s two outs with a base open that allows the White Sox to avoid pitching to one of the American League’s best hitters? You won’t hear a single complaint from us. But to have your pitcher fire in strike one and then change your mind to do something else? Now you look lost out there.

The Chicago White Sox have a real problem on their hands. They’re allowing a senior citizen to steer the ship. It’s time for someone more hip to grab the wheel.