Max Muncy Had a Spectacular Reaction for Tony La Russa After Hitting a Home Run

Earlier today, White Sox manager Tony La Russa made one of the most bewildering managerial decisions you’ll ever see, deciding to intentionally walk the Dodgers’ Trea Turner with a 1-2 count.

While Turner launched a home run in yesterday’s game and has been one of the hottest Dodger hitters of late, this was the first intentional walk issued on a 1-2 count since tracking began 34 years ago, according to baseball writer Joe Sheehan:

We only have by count data back to 1988, but this appears to be the first-ever intentional walk issued on a 1-2 count. — Joe Sheehan (@joe_sheehan) June 9, 2022

The walk brought Max Muncy up to the plate with two on and hilariously, La Russa’s choice immediately backfired, leading to a 3-run home run to the opposite field.

As if one of the more indefensible intentional walks in recent memory wasn’t entertaining enough, Muncy had a fiery, expletive laden reaction for the White Sox manager as he crossed home plate:

Max Muncy after hitting a 3-run HR immediately after Tony La Russa intentionally walked Trea Turner with two strikes: "You fucking walk him with two strikes. Fuck you, bitch!" pic.twitter.com/ReGXadtZdu — Blake Harris (@BlakeHarrisTBLA) June 9, 2022

It doesn’t appear he took too kindly to the disrespect.

Remarkably, La Russa defended the decision in his post game press conference, expressing surprise that fans would be critical of his choice:

"Is that really a question?" Tony La Russa defended his decision to intentionally walk Trea Turner on a 1-2 count (via @NBCSWhiteSox)pic.twitter.com/MXYURbXtli — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) June 9, 2022

Trea Turner is hitting .227 this year with two strikes and somehow Tony La Russa claimed his two strike batting average was the explanation for putting him on to face Muncy.

Getting a hitter to two strikes is always the goal for a major league pitcher, especially when the count is 1-2. Yet La Russa inexplicably treated the situation like the White Sox were at a disadvantage after getting Turner behind in the count.

But beyond the predictable outcome and baffling “logic,” Muncy’s reaction was unquestionably the best part of the entire sequence of events.