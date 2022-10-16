Tom Brady Rips Into His Offensive Line

Tom Brady wasn’t pleased with how his offensive line was performing against the Pittsburgh Steelers and he decided to let them know that.

He did not go about this in a subtle way.

Brady could be seen berating his teammates – and specifically his offensive line. Tom’s tongue lashing came with less than a minute remaining in the first half and Tampa trailing the Steelers 10-6. These are the same teammates, mind you, that arrived to Pittsburgh about 20 minutes after Brady’s private plane landed over the weekend.

Tom Brady with some words to his offensive line. pic.twitter.com/qBqjD7vfKg — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 16, 2022

TB12 hasn’t been shy about letting his teammates know he’s feeling. Sometimes his preferred form of expression is spiking a Microsoft Surface tablet, other times he likes to go the old-school route and yells like he did today.

We’ll see if those fellas will get his message.

There’s no doubt that they heard it because we all heard it… even at home.

