Tom Brady Was Enraged After The Bucs Fail To Convert On 4th Down

Tom Brady has a lot going on off the field, but onfield he was fired up early in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ Week 2 matchup with their division rival New Orleans Saints.

The Buccaneers came up short while trying to convert on 4th-and-short in the second quarter. With the ball on the Saints’ 8-yard line, Brady handed the ball to running back Leonard Fournette who wound up getting stuffed for a 1-yard loss and turning the ball over on downs.

Tom Brady was not happy with the Bucs for not getting the first down and putting some points on the board, and he was sure to show it.

The Saints stop the Bucs on 4th and short!



Brady is NOT happy as Tampa is still looking for their first points of the day. pic.twitter.com/yr3q7CAHOB — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 18, 2022

As you might expect, Brady’s show of rage toward his O-line quickly became Twitter fodder.

Tom Brady to the entire Buccaneers offensive line: pic.twitter.com/06NOg1s0yL — Dimers (@DimersCom) September 18, 2022

Tom Brady trying to get his entire offensive line kicked off the team pic.twitter.com/DNO0lyroku — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) September 18, 2022

The Saints have been a thorn in Brady’s side since he arrived in Tampa. He was 4-5 all-time against New Orleans going into Sunday’s game.

Brady has lost all four games against the Saints since joining the Buccaneers. In two of those losses, he failed to find the endzone.

He’ll definitely be needing those extra rest days.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle