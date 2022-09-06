Tom Brady Style Of Motivation: Showing His Offensive Line They Suck

After one of the most drama-filled offseason’s in recent sports history – and that’s an understatement – Tom Brady is finally only a few days away from taking the field. Brady will play the highly motivated Cowboys and their stars Dak Prescott and Micah Parsons. Joining Brady are a few new and exciting toys to throw to, which include Julio Jones and Russell Gage. But what Brady won’t have is a healthy offensive line.

And that’s a topic that has been highly debated in the media world.

Tom Brady at Buccaneers training camp. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Since arriving to Tampa in 2020, Tom Brady has enjoyed consistently strong offensive line play. The line included team leader Donovan Smith at tackle, Pro-Bowl guard Ali Marpet, nasty veteran Ryan Jensen at center, always-steady guard Alex Cappa and All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs.

Except for a couple of missed games, the unit remained relatively healthy in the 2020 and 2021 seasons. They assisted Brady in totaling more than 100 touchdowns during that time frame, which includes the playoffs.

Speaking of the playoffs, in 2020 the team went on to win Super Bowl LV against the Chiefs, so they had their share of individual and team success together.

Offensive lineman of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the line of scrimmage during a preseason game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on August 20, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Brady And The Offensive Line Have Paired Well Together

An underrated part to that unit’s success is actually Tom Brady’s quick reading of the defense and ability to get the ball out of his hand in a hurry once the protection breaks down. Brady is notorious for avoiding disaster and living for the next down. And he’s widely regarded as the best clutch decision maker in league history. Both the offensive line and Brady work together in order to keep the Bucs offense explosive.

This season will be much different, at least for the interior of the offensive line. After Marpet retired, Cappa left in free-agency to join the AFC Champion Bengals. Jensen, who re-signed with the team at the beginning of free-agency, suffered what will likely be a season-ending injury on the second day of training camp.

Once those departures started to mount, so did the questions about what remained of the line’s ability to protect Brady. The national media fed on the story that the Bucs are likely doomed because Tampa won’t be able to keep Brady upright. It became hot-take summer as the topic was regularly targeted by talking heads.

You Suck!

Brady’s decided to take advantage of the negative media attention. And he shared as much on his podcast “Let’s Go” on SiriusXM.

Tom Brady Sent A Message

Brady told the new guys on his offensive line – guys like Shaq Mason, Robert Hainsey and Luke Goedeke – that the media is constantly doubting their ability to play good football: “I’ve showed it to them and used it as motivation.”

And Brady wants the big guys up front to use that as inspiration. “Every time someone says they suck, and they can’t do anything, I’ve tried to show it to them and say, ‘This is what they’re all saying about you. What do you guys think? What are you going to do about it,’” added Brady.

This shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Brady has played the underdog card for his entire career, often referencing his drop to the 6th round of the 2000 NFL Draft. The GOAT simply won’t let that chip on his shoulder go away. Now he’s trying to build a similar chip on the shoulders of each of his offensive lineman.