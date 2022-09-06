Tom Brady Explains The ‘Unfinished Business’ That Drove Him To Un-Retire

Tom Brady wouldn’t have come out of his very short-lived retirement unless he thought he had something left in the tank. We won’t know just how much is left in the tank until the NFL season kicks off, but Brady did recently touch on the “unfinished business” that pushed him to un-retire.

Brady joined Larry Fitzgerald and broadcaster Jim Gray for the second season of their Sirius XM show ‘Let’s Go!’ and Gray asked him a very simple, yet interesting question.

“You came back after retiring for a short period of time because you said there’s unfinished business,” Gray said. “What exactly would that be after winning seven Super Bowls?”

It’s a more than fair question for the greatest quarterback to ever do it that turned 45 years old this offseason.

Brady feels like he still owes something to Tampa Bay and his teammates.

“Well, I just felt like I had a little left. And I want to give it a shot. And I owed it to my teammates and our great coaches and our whole organization,” Brady explained.

It’s clear that Brady didn’t enjoy leaving the game of football after losing 30-27 to the Los Angeles Rams in the Divisional Round of the playoffs last season. He wants to give it one more shot at possibly leaving the game on top.

Tom Brady Is Going Thru Some Things

Brady has recently been in the tabloids with rumors that his marriage with Gisele Bundchen has hit a rough patch thanks to his decision to un-retire.

While the QB didn’t talk about his relationship, he did talk about how everyone is dealing with something in their life, which is the second time he’s shared that message in the last couple of weeks.

“I think I’m a better football player now, obviously. That also comes with a lot of other aspects of life that continue to change. Because it is your life, and I think I alluded to a few weeks ago, everyone deals with different things in their life,” Brady said.

“I have a lot of things that are really important off-field pursuits and goals that you are trying to maximize as well. So we all have different things that are going on and I think once football season comes I really lock in on what I need to do and how I need to focus,” he continued.

Brady told the media following the Buccaneers’ preseason finale that he has “a lot of sh-t going on.” Given his remarks here, that seems to be very true.