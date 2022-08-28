Tom Brady Gives Great Answer Explaining Why He Stepped Away From The Bucs

The NFL world finally knows why Tom Brady took an extended leave from the Bucs earlier in the preseason. Well, sort of.

The veteran QB gave a great answer when asked about his 11-day hiatus following Tampa Bay’s preseason finale against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

“It’s all personal, everyone has different situations they’re dealing with, we all have really unique challenges in our life. I’m 45 years old, there’s a lot of sh-t going on,” Brady explained.

Head coach Todd Bowles previously explained that Brady’s leave was talked about before training camp and that his QB was “going to deal with some personal things.”

You have to respect Brady’s honesty. While he didn’t go into detail about the personal things he’s dealing with, he doesn’t really have to.

While it was a strong remark from Brady it won’t slow down the rumors and speculation about his current situation. NFL fans will speculate even more now while trying to figure out what is going on behind the scenes for Brady.

Brady’s comments here probably bought him a bit of time with the media, but if the Bucs start the season slow then he’ll be pressed to give more details as to what exactly happened during his 11-day break.