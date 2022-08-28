Tom Brady Returns to Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Plays in Preseason Game

After a substantial, excused, absence, Tom Brady made his expected return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in their preseason game Saturday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Brady did not seem to have lost anything during his time away from the team, leading the team on a scoring drive to open the game.

He went 6-8 for 44 yards, resulting in a 30-yard Ryan Succop field goal.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN – AUGUST 27: Tom Brady #12 of Tampa Bay Buccaneers and teammates take the field for warm-up before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on August 27, 2022 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Brady’s return was so hotly anticipated, a local NBC affiliate in Central Florida decided to broadcast the Bucs game instead of the NASCAR finale at Daytona:

The 45-year old made his debut in what might be his final season in the NFL, although his “retirement” earlier this year did not last long.

The Buccaneers open the season in Dallas against the Cowboys on September 11th, with new head coach Todd Bowles taking over and no Rob Gronkowski.

At least for now.