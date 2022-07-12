Rob Gronkowski Shares What He’d Tell Tom Brady If He Asked Him To Come Out Of Retirement

It took all of about 12 seconds for NFL fans, and even media members, to question whether or not Rob Gronkowski‘s retirement announcement on June 21 was set in stone or not.

Given the fact that he retired, then unretired, following the 2018 season due to injuries, the questions surrounding Gronk’s retirement this time around were valid.

While Gronk could wake up tomorrow and get the itch to play football again, he made it crystal clear that he has no plans of coming out of retirement.

“I’m done with football,” Gronk said on Tuesday while at an event sponsored by his brother in Boston.

“Love the game. Definitely blessed with all the opportunities the game of football has given me, and relationships — obviously here in New England Patriots for nine seasons, and down in Tampa for two,” he said. “But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world, business ventures, and just seeing what’s out there and where I can find my place.”

Gronk says he will remain retired this season even if Tom Brady calls.



"I'm done with football. Love the game… But done with football and stepping my feet into the business world."



(via @MikeReiss) pic.twitter.com/etXcJhXKS9 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) July 12, 2022

While Gronk may have his mind made up on never returning to the gridiron, the real question is what he would say if Brady called him up and asked him to come back and join him for one last run together.

Gronkowski’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, recently hinted that it may be hard for Gronk to say no to Brady, but the tight end said he’d have to turn down Brady’s offer.

“I would answer, obviously, the greatest quarterback of all time. Ask him how he’s doing. Tell him I’m doing good. But I wouldn’t go back to football — no.”

Gronk rides into the sunset of retirement with four Super Bowl rings, 143 games played, and 92 career touchdowns.