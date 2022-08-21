Tom Brady To Return To The Buccaneers This Week

Tom Brady is expected to return to the Buccaneers “early” this week, coach Todd Bowles said Sunday.

A source confirmed Brady, who has been away from the team since Aug. 12, will be at Tampa’s training facility Monday.

Brady had stepped away for reasons no one with the team nor his family have revealed. There were rumors why this was going on, including an appearance on FOX’s The Masked Singer, but that is not confirmed.

TAMPA, FLORIDA – NOVEMBER 22: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers reacts after running for a first down in the first quarter of the game against the New York Giants at Raymond James Stadium on November 22, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

What is known is Brady did not leave the Bucs because of …

Family problems.

Health problems.

Displeasure with the team.

The Buccaneers have repeated multiple times they were not concerned Brady would not be back.

Brady, 45, may have noticed that a lot was happening in his absence.

The Bucs lost guard Aaron Stinnie for the season to an ACL and MCL injury, as first reported Sunday by ESPN and confirmed by Bowles. The club has still gotten no certainty starting center Ryan Jensen will be able to play this season, although hope remains he can be back sometime in late October.

Bowles said the club is looking “for a good depth person” to help the club along the offensive line.

And, oh yes, the receiver corps is still not fully ready for the season and Chris Goodwin has been slowly coming back from and ACL and MCL injury and surgery and Mike Evans this preseason has been nursing a hamstring injury that forced him to miss practice time.

There’s been plenty of action on the outside as well.

Apart from the Masked Singer rumors, there’s the whole deal about Brady wanting to play for the Las Vegas Raiders in 20202

Dana White, who lives in Las Vegas and is friendly with Brady, revealed Saturday evening that was the direction things were headed until then-coach Jon Gruden backed away.

Dana White adds to the Tom Brady to the Raiders story, saying Brady wanted to be in Las Vegas and was upset when it didn’t happen…pic.twitter.com/RJqDsfIrBM — Armando Salguero (@ArmandoSalguero) August 21, 2022

The Buccaneers have one preseason game remaining before the start of their regular season Sept. 11 at the Dallas Cowboys. That final preseason game, Saturday night at the Indianapolis Colts, is Brady’s final chance to get a live tune-up before the season, but it remains unclear if he will play.

“We’ll see how practice goes,” Bowles said, “and we’ll make those decisions at the end of the week.”

