Dana White Says Jon Gruden Blew Up A Deal To Land Tom Brady And Gronk

The Las Vegas Raiders apparently nearly landed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski.

During the broadcast of UFC 278, the UFC president joined Gronk and shared a story that NFL fans had never heard before.

White claimed a deal was virtually done to bring Brady and his favorite tight end to the Raiders in 2020 when the QB decided to ditch the Patriots. However, Jon Gruden blew the deal up at the last minute.

The Las Vegas Raiders nearly signed Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. (Photo by Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

“It was almost a done deal, and at the last minute, Gruden blew the deal up and said that he didn’t want them. All hell broke loose then … Las Vegas would have Brady and Gronk the year the Bucs won the Super Bowl, but Gruden blew the deal up,” White explained.

He later added he had no intention of ever sharing that story for the public, but it’s now out there.

Instead of joining the Raiders during the 2020 offseason, Brady left the Patriots after winning six rings with Bill Belichick, hauled Rob Gronkowski out of retirement and the duo won a ring their first year with the Bucs.

Instead of doing it with Bruce Arians and the Buccaneers, the pair could have done it with Gruden and the Raiders. If you’re a fan of the silver and black, you can’t enjoy hearing this story.

Jon Gruden blew up a deal to land Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Also, there’s long been speculation about what team Brady was referring to when he said a franchise pulled out at the 11th hour in free agency, and they were “sticking” with the “motherf**ker” they already had.

Now, it’s clear the team Brady was referring to was the Raiders.

Tom Brady wanted to DESTROY this mystery team pic.twitter.com/gLCwe8fZ5k — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) June 26, 2021

Fans are definitely going to need a deep dive into this situation past what White shared because there are going to be a lot of question. The NFL is truly an incredibly league.