Tom Brady Fan Veronika Rajek Has Retirement Warning From The Beach

Tom Brady superfan, Instagram model AND OnlyFans star Veronika Rajek – who openly professed her love for Brady late last year – appears ready to follow him into retirement.

The 26-year-old former Miss Slovakia took to Instagram minutes after Brady announced he was (again) retiring from the NFL and posted her own retirement announcement from the beach.

“So hard to retire from beach days,” she said in the caption before posting a couple banger bikini pics. “Enjoy them while they last.”

Didn’t think we’d start our Wednesday off by analyzing two different retirement announcements from the beach, but that’s why you have to keep your head on a swivel at all times in this business.

It’s been a whirlwind few months for Tom and Veronika, and both have been pretty tight-lipped about any extracurricular activities outside of Veronika’s playful banter on the ‘Gram.

Diehard OutKick readers will recall the Slovakian smoke professed her love for Brady back in December when she turned up at a Tampa Bay game.

It’s important to keep in mind, however, that the internet says she’s also married to Viktor Rajek, who is not only an ex-Olympic bobsledder, but also a former University of Akron defensive lineman.

So, you know, you need to take everything Veronika posts with a grain of salt – or, in this case, sand.

Tom Brady retired in Instagram video on Wednesday.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” the 26-year-old Rajek, who says her boobs grew like crazy one summer while drinking her dad’s beer and doing some nude sunbathing, told her supporters in December.

A month after that initial post, VR gave Brady some playoff inspiration ahead of his eventual ass-kicking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys in January.

Quoting Vince Lombardi – yep, seriously – the superfan wrote, “I firmly believe that any man’s finest hour, the greatest fulfillment of all that he holds dear, is that moment when he has worked his heart out in a good cause and lies exhausted on the field of battle – victorious.”

Obviously, it didn’t work as Brady and the Bucs were embarrassed in what turned out to be Brady’s final NFL game (again).

The GOAT announced Wednesday that he was (again) hanging ’em up for good in a short, emotional video from some beach. Less than an hour later, Veronika was hot on his heels with her own beach post.

Sounds fishy to me. Can’t wait to see what these two get into next now that Brady has an awful lot of free time on his hands.