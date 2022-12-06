Instagram Model Veronika Rajek Shoots Her Shot With Tom Brady: I Love You

Veronika Rajek, the woman who claims she has a body “too dangerous for the Internet,” is in love and Tom Brady needs to know it. The 5-foot-11 Instagram model superstar was in Tampa Monday night to cheer on Brady and she was treated to a night she’ll never forget.

Tommy and his Buccaneers completed an improbable comeback against the New Orleans Saints with a last-second Brady touchdown pass to win 17-16.

“I saw the LEGEND and if somebody asks me again if I love Brady, yes I love him, and show me somebody who doesn’t,” the Slovakian model wrote lovingly on Instagram after she witnessed history from the 45-year-old recently divorced dad.

The 26-year-old Rajek, who was born the year Tom Brady graduated from high school, knows a powerful performance when she sees one.

“Even his haters love him because they know he is the [GOAT],” Rajek added. “[Tom Brady] thank you for an amazing show.”

Does it sound like Rajek is ready to risk it all for the graying legend who is officially on the market? Instagram observers seem to believe this is Veronika shooting her shot and trying to get to the front of the line as tens of thousands of Instagram models compete for Tom’s offseason attention.

“She tryna get that [eggplant emoji],” one eagle-eyed observer wrote on IG.

“He’s single we know what you tryna do,” wrote another.

And there were more:

“Tell me your applying for that new wifey role without telling me your applying for that new wifey role.”

“Someone is looking to step in for Giselle(.)”

“The new hot couple Tom and Veronika!! I can see this In the headlines(.)”

“I think he said he’s done with Europeans(.)”

On her way home, Veronika, who says she’s “certified #noplastic,” could barely talk as she’d lost her voice from all the screaming as Tommy put on a show during his 56th game-winning drive.

Ladies, you’re looking at the greatest to ever do it and he’s a very wealthy man — minus that FTX fiasco. If you’re going to stake your claim, you better get moving because Veronika has her name at the top of the standings and her passion for Tommy might be hard to top.

Get after it.