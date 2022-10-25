Instagram Star Veronika Rajek: My Body Is ‘Too Dangerous’ For The Internet

Veronika Rajek, an OutKick Morning Screencaps superstar for years, is speaking out on her career and life with a body that’s “too dangerous” for the Internet. The Slovakian Instagram superstar says she’s in a similar situation with trolls as Paige Spiranac, the world’s No. 1 golf influencer.

Living the social media life isn’t as easy as these women make it look.

“My body is considered a danger on social media and I am constantly being cancelled by trolls for doing absolutely nothing but sharing photos of my body,” Rajek explained to public relations company NudePR.com.

“These days, you see a lot of overweight or even obese women online, talking about body positivity but when a beautiful, tall woman wants to be positive in her own skin, people want to attack me and call me privileged,” she added.

Scream it from the mountaintops, Rajek!

Hallelujah!

Go ahead and re-read that quote from Rajek. That’s the fight I like to see out of the IG models who have been told we’re in the middle of a Lizzo revolution where being a size 30 is OK because some Diversity & Inclusion team at some corporation says so.

Have you looked at what Victoria’s Secret has been pimping lately? The brand is more woke than Playboy and that’s saying something.

And the disgusting lib lib trolls that forced those companies into going woke (Victoria’s Secret CEO Martin Waters claims his company is doing great and the haters have “gone away.”) and now going after Rajek for not having 200 extra pounds on her frame.

“They are just jealous of my naturally fit body,” the Slovakian bombshell said. “Some people are even reporting my Instagram account because they are offended by my slim look, and I’m losing out on money and work because of it.”

You better believe Rajek is extremely proud of her natural body. In 2021, the 2016 Miss Slovakian finalist spent $80 to get a breast exam to prove that her rack is real.

“People don’t even believe I exist,’ Veronika said at the time. “It’s pretty discriminatory that other women can do the same thing as me and I can’t, and I just get deleted because of my looks.

“I call myself an alien as people don’t believe I’m real. They think I’m an AI robot or a catfish online.”

Ladies, take it from Veronika. You can speak out. The lib lib trolls cannot win this battle against civilization. It’s your duty to speak up as they attempt to degrade you for being beautiful and not carrying around some giant ass filled with biocompatible synthetic material or late-night black beans and rice Taco Bell runs.

Shame on those miserable humans who are telling Rajek she’s a “threat to society” due to her body type. Look at this woman. Is she a threat? Of course not.