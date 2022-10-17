Paige Spiranac Is Rethinking Her Business Model After Brutal Body Shamer Attack

It’s a tough business being the world’s No. 1 Instagram golf influencer.

In a recent YouTube video, Paige Spiranac, who has been on top of the golf influencing world — let’s cut to the chase, she gave birth to the whole industry — for years, addressed a rather disturbing situation after her recent first pitch duties in Milwaukee.

She was attacked from multiple angles by those who would like to see the GOAT lose her No. 1 world ranking and it sounds like this plan worked to perfection. An old-fashioned over-the-hill and washed-up attack has Paigeviews Spiranac talking about making a content pivot at a critical point in her life.

The Milwaukee first pitch will go down as a game-changer in the golf-influencing world. Stay with me here.

“Not just body [shamed], but my appearance too, like my face and everything,” 29-year-old Paigeviews explains during her “Body Shaming & Life Online, Do I Deserve It?” YouTube video.

Let’s go to the footage:

Paigeviews explains that Milwaukee came after she posted a swing video where haters pointed out her cellulite. No filters were used in the making of the golf swing video. People went nuts.

The shaming has ramped up from there. “The sheer volume was shocking,” Paige said.

It turns out that was just the beginning.

“In Milwaukee people were like, ‘she’s gained weight, this is what she looks like with no filters.’ It was insane,” Spiranac added. “People were like, ‘you don’t look like yourself.’ But, here’s the thing. When I shoot, I obviously pick the best pictures. I have great lighting. There’s a lot that goes into getting a nice picture.

“And so when you’re at a stadium that has severe overhead lighting, fluorescent overhead lighting, you’re just not going to look your best. And so I have just felt this immense pressure to look perfect, all the time. And that is humanly impossible. It is seriously so difficult to do that. No one can do that. Even the most beautiful women in the world don’t always look a certain way.”

Paige Spiranac throws out a first pitch during a game between the Milwaukee Brewers and the New York Yankees on September 16, 2022, at American Family Field in Milwaukee, WI. (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

What caused this escalation?

The golf influencer says being named Maxim’s World’s Sexiest Woman as the point of no return. Such a title comes with huge pressure.

So how is she going to handle the trolls?

From the sound of things, her content is about to pivot to more of a healthy lifestyle content play. She says there will be fitness content. Healthy eating. It also sounds like Paigeviews is about to pivot into mental health content.

This could be a clear sign that the greatest Instagram golf influencer the game has ever known is about to pivot out of the market. Or expand the brand so it’s not just about golf and gambling.

Mark down this day on the calendar. This is like Tiger Woods’ ending his 281-week world’s No. 1 streak. These are the moments you’ll never forget. It sure sounds like Paige Spiranac, who turns 30 in March, is about to hand off the torch to some up-and-coming Instagram influencer.

This is the end of an era.

Clair Hogle, step on up.