Claire Hogle Could Be The Next Paige Spiranac

If Paige Spiranac built the Instagram golf influencer world, rising star Claire Hogle just might be the odds-on-favorite to lead the next wave of up-and-coming Instagram models pulling driver and crushing out content for the sport.

Hogle, who hit 500k Instagram followers on Monday (Spiranac is at 3.4 million), considers herself a “huge golf gal” who played in college at Cal State San Marcos her freshman, sophomore and junior seasons before COVID washed out her senior season.

“And that’s a wrap!! Incredibly grateful for these past four years as a Cougar,” Hogle wrote on Instagram in June 2021. “Thanks to my coaches, teammates, family, & friends who made it so memorable and helped me out along the way. Now, time to figure out how to do life as a big girl in the real world!”

Monday, Hogle was in Chicago for the grand opening of Wrigleyville’s X Golf, an indoor golf bar where she was joined social media forces with the likes of Alexandra O’Laughlin, Lauren Pacheco and Katie Kearney to help influence men to go drop hundreds on virtual golf and Bud Lights.

Spiranac’s blueprint is out there and now all Hogle has to do is follow it and modify it where necessary:

• Pump out golf content

• Allow the golf meme sites to promote it

• Take job assignments like hitting golf balls at indoor range openings

• Start a podcast where you share details on your personal life

• Understand how to create a headline that will fly on the tabloids

• Interact with your followers just enough to make them think they could one day play 18 with you

• Sign smart contracts

• Get the golf companies to fly you around the world to play the game, pay you to promote their products and funnel money into a Roth IRA

Claire Hogle is officially on the scene. Now it’s just a matter to see where she ends the summer on the golf influencer rankings list. Paige isn’t going to be easy to push out of that No. 1 in the world ranking. She’s on a run like when Tiger went 281 weeks as the No. 1 player in the world.

That’s the mountain Hogle gets to climb. It’s going to be a battle to watch play out over the next 18-24 months.