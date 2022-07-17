Paige Spiranac Didn’t Disappoint at Maxim Hot 100 Party

Maxim Magazine held their Hot 100 party last night at Hyde Beach. Paige Spiranac, the recently named “Sexiest Woman Alive” by Maxim, was in attendance for the festivities.

Paige, who served as the event’s host, did not disappoint either. She very much lived up to her “Sexiest Woman Alive” title in a revealing outfit that could only be pulled off by someone in the Hot 100.

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – JULY 16: Paige Spiranac attends MAXIM Hot 100 Experience at Hyde Beach at SLS South Beach on July 16, 2022 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Aaron Davidson/Getty Images)

Instagram’s number one golf influencer shared a few pictures from one of the hottest parties of the summer. Her look is definitely worth a few different angles.

Had so much fun at the @MaximMag hot 100 party last night! Still in shock to see my face on the cover! pic.twitter.com/fImRfTWA5i — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2022

Paige Spiranac/Instagram Story

The night out as host of Maxim’s Hot 100 party didn’t slow her down one bit

All of this while The Open Championship is taking place this weekend. You better believe Spiranac has been keeping up with that as well. She’s an absolute pro.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram Story

Even with all of the buildup to the big event and the long night as host, she was able to successfully pick the winner and keep up with the final round.

This Open has been incredible. One for the ages. This is why we watch and love the game. The passion these guys have to win is what it’s all about. Not money. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2022

Congrats to Cam Smith for a historic win. And congrats to myself for picking him to win. — Paige Spiranac (@PaigeSpiranac) July 17, 2022

That separates her even more from those who follow the game of golf

That’s impressive in more ways than one. I can’t even watch golf without a night out as a host. The dedication to the sport that it takes to do both is what separates Paige from the competition.

That and her ability to be crowned the “Sexiest Woman Alive.” That separates her even more from those who follow the game of golf than her ability to host and watch does.

Paige Spiranac/Instagram

I highly doubt the guys who run the stuffy country clubs have the word “sexiest” used to describe them at all. It’s part of the reason they’re haters. It’s also part of the reason why her fans love her.

Paige isn’t here to please everyone. She’s here to do golf like almost nobody else does golf and look great doing it. I know I’m going to sound like a broken record, but that’s because it’s true, if you want more people to get into golf let Paige lead the way.