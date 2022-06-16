Paige Spiranac Has Words For LPGA’s Cleavage Police

All golfer-turned-golf influencer Paige Spiranac needed was that one directive from the LPGA’s cleavage police: No more plunging necklines, leggings or short skirts.

In 2017, the cleavage police made the big announcement — it was pretty much the Spiranac Rule — and just like that a career was launched. A woman who never even played in an official LPGA event was immediately the face of the golf influencer world. The legend was born.

Fast-forward to Thursday when Maxim made the announcement that Spiranac, who has amassed a whopping 3.3 million Instagram followers, is No. 1 on the magazine’s 2022 Hot 100 issue.

Paige took it as an opportunity to send a message to those LPGA cleavage officers who legislated her right out of the sport.

“People say you’re promoting women to show off their assets or to wear less to get more engagement online. My message is wear what you want to wear,” Spiranac told Maxim.

“I get frustrated when they support everyone except for you ‘cause you like to show cleavage,” she added. “My dress code my entire life, I like to wear things that are more formfitting. I just became more comfortable wearing less because of my gymnastics background. I like being able to have movement in my swing. When I began wearing leggings it started a huge uproar. And now I go to the range and I see so many women wearing leggings.”

The LPGA’s ridiculous 2017 rules’ change was mocked by golfer Lexi Thompson who dressed up in 1800s garb to celebrate the change brought about by Spiranac and Thompson, who has had her own big run as a golfer who also makes money in the golf influencer world.

While Thompson has had more commercial brand success (Red Bull), no one has dominated the golf influencer content world like Spiranac. She spawned an entire generation of Instagram golf influencers who owe their entire careers to Paige who paved the way for this industry to thrive.

“If you told me, senior year of college, that my life would take this path, I would have laughed in your face,” Spiranac says. “I never expected any of this to happen, but I’m so grateful that it did. I’m really able to love who I am and what I’m doing through content creation and being an influencer. So, I’m happy with how everything turned out. I wish I played golf at a higher level and accomplished more, but I wouldn’t trade this for the world.”

Thanks, LPGA cleavage police. You made this happen.